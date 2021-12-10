Uncontained fire prompts evacuations in southern Electra

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Fire departments within a 120-mile radius have been called to respond to two uncontained grassfires in Electra.

According to scanner reports, one of the fires has jumped over Business 287 on the southern side of Electra.

Wichita County Commissioner Jeff Watts said the fires are near structures, and according to scanner traffic, two structures are already on fire.

The entire Texoma area is under a red flag warning due to high winds, which make it possible for fires to spread out of control very quickly.

Authorities in Electra are notifying residents on the southern side of Electra in the area of Business 287 and Valley Drive to evacuate as soon as possible, as the fire is not contained.

Officials are also beginning to close roads within Electra, including Highway 25.

Units with the Wichita Falls Fire Department, Electra Fire Department, Iowa Park Fire Department, and several other agencies are working to contain the blaze.

Watts said the Texas A&M Forest Service is also on the scene, and crews are “very blessed” to have their help.

The specific location of the uncontained fire in Electra is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.