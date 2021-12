MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Within the next few days, Mother Nature will get rid of most of what she dropped onto us last weekend. But sometimes cities and business owners can’t wait for a melt. Crews will physically remove snow and haul it away. So where does the snow go? And how do cities decide what gets plowed and what gets removed? While most are fast asleep, city crews and contractors are clearing a path. Some of the snow piles up while truckloads are hauled off. How does a city determine which snow gets plowed and which gets removed? WCCO spoke with Mike Kennedy,...

