Movies

Michael Welch Talks Western “Last Shoot Out,” “Rust” Implications

nbcpalmsprings.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Welch stars as Jody in the new Western “Last Shoot Out.” I spent some...

nbcpalmsprings.com

Variety

‘Last Shoot Out’ Review: Bruce Dern’s Turn as a Mean Galoot Sets Indie Western Apart

There is a distinct flavor of the brawnily austere Westerns that comprise Budd Boetticher’s cult-favorite Ranown Cycle — and more than a hint of another showcase for the great Randolph Scott, Sam Peckinpah’s “Ride the High Country” — in director Michael Feifer’s “Last Shoot Out,” a small-budget indie that aims to please the currently underserved niche audience for oaters. To be sure, no one will ever confuse this slow-paced concoction with one of the classics that so obviously influence it. But it’s definitely a cut above some of the recent streaming-ready attempts to sustain the genre — indeed, it’s a marked...
MOVIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with star from 'Last Shoot Out'

After newlywed Jocelyn learns her husband had her father shot down – she takes off from the "Callahan" ranch in fear. "Last Shoot Out" is streaming now and Gino recently sat down with one of the stars.
TV & VIDEOS
screenanarchy.com

Opening This Week: AZOR, ENCOUNTER, LAST SHOOT OUT, WOLF and More

Our site is based in Toronto, Canada, though some of us live and work in The Lower 48, myself included, and so I know that the following films will be opening in the U.S. this week; some (most?) of them are also opening in Canada, and some in other regions of the world.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Movies
Rust
Celebrities
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily News

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Eddie Mekka dead at 69

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. He was 69. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out of contact for multiple days. Mekka appeared on 150 episodes of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lou Diamond Phillips and Daughter Gracie Phillips to Guest Star on Fox’s ‘Cleaning Lady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lou Diamond Phillips and his daughter, Gracie Phillips, have signed on to guest star on the upcoming Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady,” Variety has learned exclusively. This will mark the first time the father-daughter duo has acted together onscreen. The series stars Elodie Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle). But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Monkees’ Manager on Michael Nesmith’s Final Months: ‘He Died Knowing They Were Beloved — He Finally Got It’

In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that the end was so close at hand, but certainly he and others knew that the window was closing on how long he had to put himself out in front of fans for any extended trek. Monkees devotees who saw the first few shows on the...
MUSIC

