ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

NYC felon crashes car, arrested on weapons charges in Utica

By Thad Randazzo
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u41Fr_0dJcRbJV00

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County are reporting that a man from New York City has been arrested on weapons charges after alledgedly attempting to flee a traffic stop in Utica.

28-year-old Carl Davis from Manhattan, N.Y. was pulled over by NYS Police’s Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) and UPD’s Crime Prevention Unit as a result of the ‘GIVE’ or Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative.

During the traffic stop, Davis allegedly attempted to flee the scene. Not far away, he lost control of his car and collided into the steps of the Tower of Hope Clock Tower, which are located at Utica’s City Hall. Davis was then located by police not far from the accident and taken into custody without any further incident. Upon searching his car, a loaded 9mm handgun was found.

28-year-old Carl Davis, who was already a felon on parole, has now been charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)
  • False Personation (Class B Misdemeanor)

Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Human remains found in a drainage culvert in Dansville

DANSVILLE, NY (WETM) – New York State Police are reportedly investigating human remains discovered in Dansville. According to authorities, around 9:30 Monday morning, New York State Police were called for a report of human remains located in a drainage culvert off of an area on state route 36, near state route 70, in the town […]
DANSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Oneida County, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Wutr#Vgnet#Upd#Crime Prevention Unit
WPRI 12 News

Stewart’s Shops requiring masks at all New York stores

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York businesses are adjusting to new mask mandates. Stewart’s Shops announced on Monday that it will now require customers to follow a new mask policy. This will mandate all customers and employees to wear masks in New York stores. According to Stewart’s Shops, this is following new guidelines issued […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPRI 12 News

3 taken to hospital after Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire in Providence is under investigation after flames broke out inside a triple-decker Sunday morning. Crews were called to the 500 block of Plainfield Street around 10 a.m. for a report of a fire coming from a home. Initial reports were that three or four people were still inside the […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy