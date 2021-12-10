ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

NYC felon crashes car, arrested on weapons charges in Utica

By Thad Randazzo
 4 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County are reporting that a man from New York City has been arrested on weapons charges after alledgedly attempting to flee a traffic stop in Utica.

28-year-old Carl Davis from Manhattan, N.Y. was pulled over by NYS Police’s Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) and UPD’s Crime Prevention Unit as a result of the ‘GIVE’ or Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative.

During the traffic stop, Davis allegedly attempted to flee the scene. Not far away, he lost control of his car and collided into the steps of the Tower of Hope Clock Tower, which are located at Utica’s City Hall. Davis was then located by police not far from the accident and taken into custody without any further incident. Upon searching his car, a loaded 9mm handgun was found.

28-year-old Carl Davis, who was already a felon on parole, has now been charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)
  • False Personation (Class B Misdemeanor)

