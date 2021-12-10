8-year-old girl dead, 3 injured in New Jersey house fire

SOMERVILLE, N.J. – An early morning fire at a New Jersey home left an 8-year-old girl dead and several others, including another child, injured Friday, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a blaze at a home along Eastern Avenue in Somerville around 2:10 a.m., according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers arrived at the scene and encountered two adults and one child outside the home that was engulfed in flames.

They were informed that a second child was trapped inside the second floor of the home, authorities said.

Investigation determined they were able to escape from their respective bedroom windows, but could not reach the young girl who was in a separate rear bedroom because of the fast-moving blaze.

Responding officers attempted to enter the residence to rescue the her, but were unable to because of the extreme heat and heavy smoke conditions.

Firefighters eventually gained access to the second floor where they recovered the trapped 8-year-old girl, who was unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Her identity was not immediately disclosed.

The two adults, a 41-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, as well as a 9-year-old girl were all taken to the hospital for their injuries, including burns and cuts.

The 9-year-old was transported to the burn trauma center in critical condition, authorities said.

Anyone with information relating to the fire to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Somerville Police Department at (908) 725-0331 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

