ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Global tech show CES attracts 15,000 sign-ups since Omicron

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - About 15,000 people have registered to attend global tech show CES in person in the past 10 days, the organizer said on Friday, in a sign of momentum for in-person events despite global fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In total, “tens of thousands” of people have registered so far for the show, the organizer said, without citing a specific figure.

The Omicron variant here was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong last month, sparking global concerns about a fast-spreading new version of the virus and lowering prospects that recent increases in travel would continue.

More than 1,900 companies have committed to attending the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January, about half the pre-pandemic level.

Major companies like Sony Electronics and industry executives including General Motors Co’s CEO, Mary Barra plan to travel to Las Vegas, although some including Nvidia Corp have planned a largely virtual presence for some time.

“We’re not unrealistic: the show’s going to be smaller this year,” said Jean Foster, senior vice president of marketing and communications for the Consumer Technology Association, the group organizing the CES show. “It allows us to widen the aisles and accommodate social distancing.”

She said interest in in-person attendance is still “full steam ahead.”

All attendees will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for the show, which is open Jan. 5-8. (Reporting by Danielle Kaye in New York and Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, Calif. Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Sun

CES gadget show sees late surge in registrations

The Consumer Technology Association is seeing a late push for registrations for next month’s CES gadget show in Las Vegas. The association, which owns and oversees the trade show, said 200 more exhibitors and about 10,000 more attendees have signed up over the past two weeks. Show organizers now...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TechRadar

CES vs Omicron: will the world’s greatest tech show blink?

Two words zip through tech newsrooms every January like the electrical signals pulsing in a PC: “CES Flu,” shorthand for the cold you caught after a week spent interacting with 150,000 tech enthusiasts from around the globe at the industry's annual expo in Las Vegas. But the term took on new meaning in 2020, when the world’s biggest tech trade show was fingered as a superspreader event for Covid-19.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

LG Creating Physical And Virtual Experience At CES 2022 To Engage Global Audiences

Longtime CES® exhibitor LG Electronics plans to create a new approach to engaging audiences to experience LG’s latest technology innovations at CES 2022. As always, CES represents the global launchpad for dozens of new LG products. In January 2022, at its traditional location – the 22,000-square-foot booth at the main entrance to the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center – LG will seamlessly connect visitors from the physical space to LG’s virtual experience leveraging both virtual and augmented reality. Constructed of upcycled, recycled and recyclable materials, the welcoming space will feature a series of kiosks where visitors can experience the best life possible with LG products.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
SPY

CES 2022: The Coolest Tech Gadgets We’re Excited to Check Out

With less than a month away, January will be here sooner than you think. In the tech landscape, it’s when companies big and small all show up for the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to show off what neat products and services they’ve been working on. Here at SPY.com, we’re all about helping you to discover products that have an impactful effect on your lives, so we do the research to uncover them all. You know there’s going to be a ton of tech-related goodies for CES 2022. Even though the show isn’t slated to start until January officially, the...
ELECTRONICS
SKIFT

Omicron Shows Negligible Impact to Global Hotel Industry for Now

Anxieties of a Delta replay were certainly stoked when Omicron was first discovered. So what does a new coronavirus variant mean for hotels? Not too much, based on early performance data. The first full week of hotel data since the Omicron variant was detected doesn’t show signs the new strain...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Tech#Las Vegas#Sony Electronics#General Motors Co#Nvidia Corp
Popculture

Elon Musk Warns 'Civilization Is Going to Crumble' Because of Huge Declining Trend

During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Could Shiba Inu Lose 99% of Its Value?

The aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies is up over 1,500% in 2021. Although SHIB has led the way on a percentage basis, two red flags suggest tough times are ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 1.79% to $168.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Johnson & Johnson closed $11.47 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Marketing
Defense One

Don't Buy China's Hypersonic Head-Fake. Its Spaceplanes Are Racing Ahead.

After shocked U.S. leaders decried China’s August flight of a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle, Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tried a head fake, issuing a statement that actually referred to the July test of a reusable spaceplane. Yet even that misdirecting statement contained another attempt at misdirection. While the government described the spaceplane’s flight as a “routine” mission, it was in fact the first successful suborbital flight from launch to landing, a crucial step in the advancement towards a game-changing technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

247K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy