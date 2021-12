In the first part of this series, we identified a few potential causes for the volume of transfers over the past 3+ years including coaching changes and lack of playing time/losing a position battle. These are common reasons for players to transfer across all of collegiate athletics. However, these reasons don’t explain some of the more recent transfers. The most concerning, in my opinion, being young players that a shot at earning a job behind an upper classman (e.g. James Thomas and Kerry Martin). As stated in the previous article, a big reason behind these transfers may be the NCAA’s new “free transfer” year rule that allows players to transfer once without sitting out to any school they choose.

