A new month is upon us, which means that a number of key titles are coming and going from various streaming services. As it turns out, a certain Will Ferrell classic — Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby — is among that list in December of this year. Talladega Nights left Netflix on Tuesday, November 30th, but was quickly made available on Amazon Prime Video the following day, Wednesday, December 1st. This means subscribers of both streaming services won't have to go far to check out the 2006 Adam McKay film, which lampooned the world of NASCAR and became a bit of a cult classic along the way.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO