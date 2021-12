All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ever since the world came to know Lucy Boynton—through her turn in 2016’s Sing Street, set in mid-’80s Dublin, followed by the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody—she has given the unlikely impression of a hothouse flower, abloom in the simulated reality of Hollywood red carpets. The actor’s fashion choices dip into mod hemlines and fanciful bows. Her makeup reads like an exercise in stylized spontaneity, with delicate arcs of liquid liner or a flush of red eye shadow; a Twiggy lash is a reliable signature. It all speaks to Boynton’s innate sense of character play. More than anything, she told me in the early sweatpants phase of the pandemic, dressing up is “an opportunity to feel like myself—or however I want to feel—in an environment that’s slightly daunting or less natural.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO