For the second consecutive year, a health care organization has been named the top workplace in the Colorado Springs area among the largest employers. Rocky Mountain Health Care Services, which operates the federal and state Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in the Colorado Springs area, was selected as the top workplace for employers with 300 or more employees in The Gazette's Best Workplaces program. The nonprofit provides a variety of medical and other services to those 55 and older who have been certified by the state as requiring services available in a nursing home.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO