Should Hunter Biden Be Selling Paintings for $300,000?

By Emily Jane Fox, Joe Hagan
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Inside the Hive cohosts Joe Hagan and Emily Jane Fox explore the crossroads of art and politics, discussing Hagan’s recent profile of Hollywood director and democratic socialist Adam McKay, and Fox’s new profile of Hunter Biden, the son of the president of...

MSNBC

Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

Author and niece to Donald Trump, Mary Trump, joins Lawrence to discuss the news revealed by the Jan. 6 Select Cmte. that Trump Jr. was texting Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows -- instead of his own father -- during the attack on the Capitol.Dec. 14, 2021.
Vanity Fair

“The Messaging Is an Absolute Failure”: Biden’s COVID Strategy Is About to Face a Major Test

California governor Gavin Newsom had to fight off a recall effort. New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigned after the release of a damning sexual harassment investigation. But both incidents fall short of the ordeal endured by Governor Gretchen Whitmer: a right-wing extremist kidnapping plot that would have left her adrift in a boat on Lake Michigan, in a nasty foreshadowing of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Vanity Fair

“I Just Wanted People to See That Not Only Was I Okay, I Was Great”: Hunter Biden Is Painting His Truth

This is where Hunter Biden keeps the light, up here, many minutes up the turns of a hill outside of Los Angeles, behind gates and past Secret Service, through the white, open house he is renting with his wife and young son away from everything and everyone. It’s on the floor of the garage where he spends most hours of most days, hunched over the hundreds of paintings he’s created, leaving his palms and fingernails and jeans and Chelsea boots and the silver bracelets up his wrists stained with blues and reds and yellows and greens. For the last few days, he’s set his attention on a 26-foot piece of Japanese Yupo paper, a nonabsorbent synthetic that behaves more like a plastic than a paper or a canvas. He usually starts by tinkering with the colors, in this case, an almost DayGlo orange and yellow so bright they could exist only in a sunrise at a rave. He uses alcohol ink—a strange medium, he jokes, for a recovering addict who has publicly documented his struggles with drugs and alcohol, both by choice and because of a near-daily onslaught by his dad’s opponents and the right-wing media. But he chose the alcohol ink because he can forever manipulate it. He could change the whole thing right now if he wanted to. He could wash it away with more alcohol ink, and then once he was done, he could wash that away too. For this painting, though, he let the ink develop and layered more on top. This makes for hours of repetition, standing over the paper like Jackson Pollock to keep the ink from running and because it gives him a different perspective than if he were to hang something vertically. Sometimes he pours the ink directly on the paper, then uses sponge brushes to mix it around. Other times he sprays it or manipulates it by blowing through a straw.
Vanity Fair

“He’s Always, Historically, Been His Own Best Salesman”: Joe Biden’s Press Strategy Is Vexing Reporters

After Joe Biden won the 2020 election, The New York Times’ Peter Baker recalls putting in a request to interview the incoming 46th president, as he’d sat down with all the White House occupants going back to Bill Clinton, and made “the point that new presidents tend to talk to The New York Times.” Their response? “They basically said, thanks very much, and that was it,” Baker told me. “They never had any interest in it.” While Baker, who is currently on book leave, admits that “the best stories never come from presidential interviews” and “we’ll live perfectly fine if we don’t get them,” the Biden White House is nevertheless “raising questions by not doing these things.”
Vanity Fair

For Joe Biden, Inflation Is a Headache That Just Won’t Go Away

By many measures, the United States economy is strong. Even with the ongoing uncertainty due to the pandemic, the recovery has brought about solid growth, a booming stock market, rising incomes, low unemployment and impressive job numbers. President Joe Biden and his administration have tried to keep the focus on those positive indicators while downplaying inflation—sometimes at the peril of appearing out of touch. But the nagging inflation issue has become harder for the administration to dismiss.
Vanity Fair

Will Lauren Boebert’s Addiction to Controversy Ever Cost Her?

On Tuesday, Representative Lauren Boebert, who owns a gun-themed restaurant called Shooters Grill, assembled her four young children in front of a Christmas tree and had them pose with what appeared to be AR-15s for a photo she shared on social media. “The Boeberts have your six, [Representative Thomas Massie]!” wrote Boebert, referencing a family photo that Massie, a Kentucky Republican, shared over the weekend of his own kids wielding firearms next to a Christmas tree while asking Santa Claus to “please bring ammo.”
Vanity Fair

Can Kamala Harris Turn the Ship Around?

Kamala Harris has not had the best few weeks. Between her approval rating dipping to 28%, a deluge of bad press tied to the Joe Biden succession drama, and high-profile departures from her office, the vice president seemed in need of a reset—in terms of both optics and strategy. That may be part of why, on Monday, Harris gathered nearly 20 members of Black Women Leaders and Allies, a coalition of civil rights-focused organizations, and sought a kind of community update, Politico reported.
Vanity Fair

Dr. Oz Claims He’s Been Canceled (He Hasn’t Been Canceled)

In 2021, the hip thing among conservatives is to claim they’ve been “canceled” by anti-free-speech leftists when, in reality, no such cancellation has occurred. In January, on the cover of a national newspaper, Senator Josh Hawley claimed that he’d been muzzled after Simon & Schuster decided not to publish his book due to his challenging of the results of a free and fair election and his role in inciting the January 6 insurrection (he got a new publisher less than two weeks later). Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has effectively spent her entire first year in Congress claiming to be the victim of “cancel culture” while delivering televised speeches on the House floor, holding press conferences breathlessly covered by every major news outlet, and ranting to her social media following of hundreds of thousands. Jim Jordan, best known for talking out of his ass, has taken to a television show broadcast into millions of people’s homes to declare cancel culture the “most dangerous thing happening in the country today,” not even once considering that the pandemic that has killed almost 800,000 in the U.S., or the shredding of democracy, or the sexual abuse of college athletes during his time as a wrestling coach, might be slightly worse. The theme of this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference was “America Uncanceled.”
Washington Times

Why Congress must investigate Hunter Biden

Despite every effort of the Biden administration, the Justice Department, the congressional Democrats, and the propaganda media, Hunter Biden will end up being investigated – and the impact on President Joe Biden, his administration, and his legacy is going to be enormous. As more stories about Hunter Biden’s meetings with...
WJAC TV

New details emerge about overseas business dealings of Hunter Biden

FILE – United States vice-president Joe Biden (L) and his son Hunter Biden (R) attend a women's ice hockey preliminary game between United States and China at UBC Thunderbird Arena on February 14, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
mediaite.com

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
TheDailyBeast

‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Completely Ignore Brian Kilmeade Capitol Riot Text Bombshell

On Tuesday morning, the hosts at Fox & Friends had three hours to respond to the bombshell revelation that Fox News stars—including their very own Brian Kilmeade—begged White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to get then-President Donald Trump to intervene in the Capitol riot. Unsurprisingly, the show came and went without any comment whatsoever. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot surfaced the messages Monday night, revealing that Donald Trump Jr. as well as Fox stars Kilmeade, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham texted Meadows on Jan. 6 to get then-President Donald Trump to call off his supporters. In the days after the riot, all three Fox hosts would go on to link left-wing activists to the violence. Neither Hannity nor Ingraham talked about the messages on their shows Monday night, and Kilmeade followed suit on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning by completely ignoring the story.
Vanity Fair

Facebook: It’s Not Our Fault People Want COVID Misinformation

Over the summer, as bogus information about COVID and vaccines spread aggressively across social media, President Joe Biden’s irritations with Facebook boiled over. “They’re killing people,” he said. The president soon backtracked, softening his position a bit. But his frustration was understandable; the company has struggled to contain dangerous misinformation on the platform, and has been characteristically lacking in transparency about it, both with the public and policymakers.
