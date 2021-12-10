Should Hunter Biden Be Selling Paintings for $300,000?

This is where Hunter Biden keeps the light, up here, many minutes up the turns of a hill outside of Los Angeles, behind gates and past Secret Service, through the white, open house he is renting with his wife and young son away from everything and everyone. It’s on the floor of the garage where he spends most hours of most days, hunched over the hundreds of paintings he’s created, leaving his palms and fingernails and jeans and Chelsea boots and the silver bracelets up his wrists stained with blues and reds and yellows and greens. For the last few days, he’s set his attention on a 26-foot piece of Japanese Yupo paper, a nonabsorbent synthetic that behaves more like a plastic than a paper or a canvas. He usually starts by tinkering with the colors, in this case, an almost DayGlo orange and yellow so bright they could exist only in a sunrise at a rave. He uses alcohol ink—a strange medium, he jokes, for a recovering addict who has publicly documented his struggles with drugs and alcohol, both by choice and because of a near-daily onslaught by his dad’s opponents and the right-wing media. But he chose the alcohol ink because he can forever manipulate it. He could change the whole thing right now if he wanted to. He could wash it away with more alcohol ink, and then once he was done, he could wash that away too. For this painting, though, he let the ink develop and layered more on top. This makes for hours of repetition, standing over the paper like Jackson Pollock to keep the ink from running and because it gives him a different perspective than if he were to hang something vertically. Sometimes he pours the ink directly on the paper, then uses sponge brushes to mix it around. Other times he sprays it or manipulates it by blowing through a straw.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO