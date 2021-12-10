ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron police looking for suspect after house firebombed, drive-by shooting

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWiZZ_0dJcO7il00

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron police are looking for the suspect after a home was firebombed and shots were fired in a drive-by shooting.

Officers responded to a porch fire in the 500 block of West Wilbeth Road in the Kenmore area at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

‘It was devastating’: Server says she was fired after diners left $4,400 tip

Police said it appears an unknown suspect intentionally set the fire by throwing an incendiary device onto the porch.

According to the caller, who was renovating a nearby property, he saw a porch on fire and ran over to try to extinguish the flames. As he was attempting to put out the flames, an unknown suspect drove by and fired multiple gunshots at the house and sped away, according to police.

Officers said the house was hit multiple times. The home was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

Shell casings and other evidence were found at the scene.

Toddler dead, 13-year-old neighbor arrested in Lorain

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Officers shoot armed man in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the police shooting of an armed man in downtown Cleveland. Officers with the Cleveland Division of Police responded to E. 12th St. and Superior Ave. Sunday afternoon to a report of a man who was firing shots […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Lorain, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

9-year-old twins killed in Cleveland house fire identified

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two children who died in the Sunday morning house fire on Cleveland’s west side have been identified. Nine-year-old Myla Leary died from injuries she sustained from the fire, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her twin brother, Rayfeair Leary, was also killed. The fire happened around midnight Sunday in a […]
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drive By Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Car flips over during crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a crash that injured one person. First responders arrived at W. 117th St. and Detroit just after 11:30 p.m. where a car hit a tree and then a pole. The vehicle was flipped on its side when first responders got to the scene. One […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

13-year-old arrested for Edison Middle School threat

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Perry Township Police Department announced a 13-year-old was taken into custody following an investigation into a threat at Edison Middle School. The department received several calls Monday around 4:30 p.m. about the threat, which was posted on social media. The teen was arrested for inducing panic. He was booked […]
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in court

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School are scheduled to return to court on charges of involuntary manslaughter. A probable cause conference was scheduled Tuesday in Rochester Hills District Court for James and Jennifer Crumbley. Police said the Oxford, Michigan, couple was found Dec. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘An isolated incident’: Attorney of Michigan high school shooting suspect argues to have him moved

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accused of opening fire at his Michigan high school, killing four students and wounding seven other people, was in court Monday for a procedural hearing. Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other counts for the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

OSHP investigating fatal motorcycle crash

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., 32-year-old Aaron M. Schilling was riding a 2013 Victory Cross Country motorcycle on US Route 23 northbound near Mile Post 11 in Marion County when officers say […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy