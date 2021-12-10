ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primo Waterfront, with a seafood-focused menu, opens in Newburgh

By Jeanne Muchnick, Times Herald-Record
The Newburgh eatery, which was a year-plus in the making, has 70 seats inside and 170 outside. Located in the former Cena 2000 space, it's been remodeled to include an open kitchen, exposed walnut beams, and a wall of windows with expansive Hudson River views. There is also a private dining room that accommodates up to 30.

The theme, according to owner Jesse Camac, is coastal Italy. And while the outdoor space won't be used for a while — they hope to open that when the weather gets warmer in March or April — the vibe is reminiscent of an Amalfi Coast getaway.

Camac said that over the last year he and his team — executive chef Ralph Bello, director of operations Ed Krebser and corporate chef Frank Camey — have been meticulously curating their concept, building out the space and creating the overall brand ethos.

"We began this journey with a simple question," said Camac: "What does a beach club in Italy serve at lunch?"

The answer is a coastal, seafood focused menu in an airy ambiance with housemade fresh pastas, an extensive raw bar/crudo selection, handcrafted cocktails and a wine list heavy on Italian wines.

Sample items include grilled octopus, grilled salmon, shrimp toast, squid ink tagliolini, oysters, lobster buccatini and Montauk fluke. There's also veal Milanese, brick chicken and New York strip steak.

"Our mission," said Camac, "Is to create dishes that stay true to the history of coastal Italian cuisine, while using the best seasonal produce from the Hudson Valley."

Creating an atmosphere that's fun was also part of the equation.

To that end, Camac said the interior features a bit of New York swagger with its open floor plan, walnut touches and blue and white striped seat cushions. The outdoor space, when open, is also meant to wow with a separate alfresco bar, a large shaded pergola, pops of blue Mediterranean tile accents and lots of loungey spaces (in addition to dining tables) meant for lingering and enjoying the view.

If you go

Address: 50 Front St., Newburgh, 845-570-5656, primowaterfront.com

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

FYI: Reservations are best taken via phone.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter.

