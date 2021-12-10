ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Woman died, 2 others hospitalized after a two-car collision in Van Nuys (Los Angeles, CA)

 4 days ago

A female passenger lost her life and two others were injured following a two-vehicle accident early Friday morning in Van Nuys.

The preliminary reports showed that a Toyota Camry collided with a Toyota Prius at about 2:40 a.m. before ramming into a utility pole in the area of Saticoy Street and Louise Avenue.

Woman died, 2 others hospitalized after a two-car collision in Van Nuys

December 10, 2021

