For 20 years, a mother’s violent murder remained unsolved without any new suspects — until one of the weapons used in her killing — a conch shell — was tested for DNA. The inside of this conch shell has led to a major break in the cold case of Rose Moniz, who was bludgeoned to death in 2001, and her half-brother is now indicted, officials in Massachusetts said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO