RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill that would have required absentee ballots in North Carolina to arrive by Election Day to be counted. The measure, called the "Election Day Integrity Act," would set Election Day as a firm deadline for any ballots sent by mail. Current North Carolina law allows absentee ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day three additional days to arrive at a county's elections office. Republicans who supported Senate Bill 326 say the extra time allowed for ballot counting in 2020 undermined voters' confidence in the electoral process.

12 DAYS AGO