Public Safety

Forthcoming legislation to target porch pirates in Pennsylvania

By Victor Skinner
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to increase penalties for porch pirates amid a surge in thefts of packages left for delivery. “With the ongoing pandemic, online purchases have skyrocketed,” Rep. Wendi Thomas, R-Bucks, said. Data shows criminals are taking notice. Thomas cited a 2019...

WEHT/WTVW

CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Porch pirate strikes Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With the holiday season rolling around, more and more porches will be filled with packages. Package theft is on the rise again in the United States, and the Tri-State is no exception. A local homeowner is looking for help identifying a suspect, who stole one of their packages. The theft happened […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
pilot.com

BBB Warns Consumers About Porch Pirates

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is projected to process and deliver 12 billion letters, cards, and packages from Thanksgiving to Christmas. With the abundance of doorstep deliveries, front porches become a gold mine for thieves who are combing neighborhoods to steal people’s packages. Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North...
INDUSTRY
WPFO

Bangor residents say 'porch pirates' are taking their packages

BANGOR (BDN) -- Bangor residents are reporting an increase in “porch piracy” in recent weeks after thieves have filched packages and other items from people’s porches, sometimes in plain sight of cameras. Jennifer Crane’s Ring home camera filmed one person taking three packages off her Jefferson Street porch and walking...
BANGOR, ME
abccolumbia.com

Protect your packages from porch pirates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Porch pirates are on the move in the Midlands. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department front porch theft is picking up as we get closer to Christmas. ‘Tis the season for quick thieves to be lurking around neighborhoods. Investigator Mark Laureano says if you are...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
State
Pennsylvania State
FOXBusiness

California police department targets porch pirates with decoy packages

A police department in California is trying to nab porch pirates this holiday season with decoy packages. The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced on social media last week that it placed several decoy packages outside of homes throughout the city, which is located in the Santa Clara Valley. "Porch...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

How to stop “Porch Pirates”

From the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia:. Online shoppers should be aware of ‘porch pirates’ – people stealing packages from unsuspecting homeowners. The U.S. Postal Service has a few ways you can keep your packages safe from thieves during the holiday season and all year round.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cn2.com

“Porch pirates” & scams this holiday season

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement leaders say porch pirates are already on the prowl this Christmas season – taking packages right off of homeowners’ porches. In fact the day before Thanksgiving a porch pirate was caught on video stealing a package from a house in fort mill.
YORK COUNTY, SC
wdac.com

Measure Gets Tough On Porch Pirates

HARRISBURG – Bucks County Rep. Wendi Thomas plans to introduce legislation to crack down on home delivery theft. With the continuing pandemic, many packages purchased online are being left on porches and available to “porch pirates.” A 2019 report found that 36% of Americans who shop online have had a package stolen. A 2021 survey found Americans lost about $210 million to porch pirates. Theft of mail is charged as a theft offense based on the value of the item taken. Thomas’s bill would implement specific penalties for theft of mail which includes a package, bag or letter. The grading of the offense would increase if the person has prior convictions for theft of mail. A first offense would be a summary offense provided the value of the merchandise is less than $150. If the value of the package is over $150, or the act is a second offense, the offender would face a second-degree misdemeanor. A third offense, regardless of the package value, would be a third-degree felony.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Mount Airy News

‘Porch pirates’ a concern locally

A certain term gradually has crept its way into the vocabulary to describe criminal activities that seem to be ever-evolving: porch pirates. While a traditional “pirate” often has been romanticized in books and movies about daring individuals engaging in adventures on the high seas, the land-based variety sneaks around porches and doorways in the dark or other times when no one’s looking.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alleged porch pirate hits Ballard

SEATTLE — A porch pirate hit Ballard on Sunday afternoon, taking packages off porches in the middle of the day. A KIRO 7 viewer sent us this surveillance video, showing the woman walking past the front door, then returning to grab the package. The viewer tells us the woman...
SEATTLE, WA
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

North Mississippi porch pirate sought by authorities

Authorities are looking for a person responsible for stealing packages from the porch of a North Mississippi residence. On Thursday, a report was filed with the Tupelo Police Department concerning a person stealing packages from a home in the downtown area. Residents reported that a male was seen parking a tan Dodge Charger down the street from their residence and approaching the home on foot.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WETM 18 News

Tips to combat porch pirates during the Holidays

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Safety is at the top of the list as the Holiday Season unravels. “This is the time of year that we asked residents to kind of keep a better lookout for their property and their neighbors,” said Anthony Alvernaz, Chief of Police, Elmira Police Department Each Holiday season Santana and Mrs. […]
ELMIRA, NY
advantagenews.com

Tips to protect against porch pirates

With the rise of online shopping, thieves have seen increased opportunities to take off with others’ property. They are called porch pirates: people who travel through neighborhoods looking for packages that have been delivered but not yet taken inside. The Better Business Bureau has some ideas on how you can keep yourself from becoming a victim of these thieves.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mymotherlode.com

SPD: Beware Of Porch Pirates

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department has a warning about thieves this holiday season. Chief Turu Vanderwiel says, “Beware of porch pirates. We do have a lot of people ordering online these days and we are seeing a lot of packages stolen from people’s porches and front yards. Chief...
SONORA, CA
Times Leader

Ashley police: Porch pirate waves at camera

ASHLEY — Borough police is investigating a theft of a package by a man who they say waved at a surveillance camera during the offense early Tuesday morning. Police said a black male wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, white face mask and blue surgical type gloves waved a Ring Doorbell camera stealing a package from the front porch of a residence in the area of Brown and West Hartford streets at about 4:22 a.m.
ASHLEY, PA

