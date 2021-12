Conventionally, software makers are supposed to be against piracy. But even the most lawful-good of them understand a basic principle: If someone can’t afford to buy something from you, they won’t, whether or not they get it at a cheaper price somewhere else. Microsoft seems to have realized this, as it’s sending discounted offerings to some users of its Office program suite which are using it in, ahem, less than legitimate ways.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO