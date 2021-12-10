Lakers' Anthony Davis (knee) questionable on Friday

The second that the Lakers were linked as one of the teams interested in a trade for Ben Simmons in a report on Monday, it was clear that the organization, no matter how much they’d likely deny it publicly, was at least somewhat willing to deal Russell Westbrook. Maybe they weren’t actively looking to move him, but he was the only salary that would realistically allow them to get Simmons in an in-season trade without moving Anthony Davis or LeBron James (which isn’t happening).

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO