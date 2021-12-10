Britain Covey will forgo final year of eligibility and prepare for NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 Sports ) – After seven years in the Utes program, Britain Covey has decided to finally end his college career.

Covey announced he will leave the Utes after the Rose Bowl and prepare for the NFL Draft. Remarkably, Covey still had one year left of eligibility.

“In pursuit of another childhood dream, I’ll be preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft in hopes that someone takes a chance on me,” Covey tweeted. I’m ecstatic to be able to put that Utah uniform on one ore time down in Pasadena!”

Coming out of Timpview High School, Covey played his freshman year in 2015 with the Utes. After going on an LDS Mission, a series of injuries, plus a Covid year, Covey was fully healthy in 2021 and had a big impact of the Utes Pac-12 Championship team.

The 24-year-old receiver joked about how long he has been in college.

“While it sounds fun to drag out my college career until I collect social security, I’m ready for my next chapter. I feel perfectly contet with my college career, capping it off with a Pac-12 Championship.”

Covey was named a first team All-Pac-12 return specialist after returning two punts for touchdowns, and setting the Utes all-time record for most punt return yardage with 1,092.

Over the course of his career, Covey caught 181 passes for 1,977 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also returned four punts for touchdowns.

Covey leads the Pac-12 and is No. 3 in the FBS with 14.7 yards per punt return. His 427 total punt return yards this season leads the FBS with his two punt return touchdowns also tying for the lead nationally.

The two-time Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week had a career-high 132 punt return yards against San Diego State, the most by a player in the FBS this season. His 80-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Aztecs was the fourth-longest in program history and ranks as the second-longest in the Pac-12 this year.

