ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Conservation group sues Army Corps over Columbia pollution

By Associated Press
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LR0h_0dJcKrwQ00
Ted S. Warren

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A conservation group is suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, saying the agency is polluting the Columbia River with hot water, oil and toxic chemicals that are killing large numbers of endangered salmon.

Columbia Riverkeeper filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal courts in both eastern Washington and Oregon.

The lawsuit contends four dams operated by the Army Corps on the Columbia River between Portland, Oregon, and the Tri-Cities of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick in Washington discharge illegal pollution in violation of the Clean Water Act.

The dams make the water too hot for endangered salmon and steelhead to survive, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit contends the corps failed to obtain permits that would place regulatory limits on its discharges of heated water, grease and oil from the dams. The Clean Water Act prohibits discharges of pollutants in federal waters unless permitted.

“Salmon are dying because the water is too hot. It’s past time for the Army Corps to reduce illegal heat pollution from dams,” said Brett Vanden Heuvel, executive director of Columbia Riverkeeper. “No one is above the law.”

The corps issued a statement saying they take seriously the obligations of the Clean Water Act.

“Our team is working tirelessly to find solutions that balance all of the purposes of the system, including the needs of fish and wildlife, flood risk management, navigation, power generation, recreation, water supply, and water quality,” the agency said in a statement from its Portland office.

“Although the pools behind the Lower Columbia River dams are considered reservoirs, they are largely not storage reservoirs, but rather run-of-river facilities,” the corps said. “This limits our ability to impact water temperatures by drawing down water levels in the spring.”

The dams involved are Bonneville, The Dalles, John Day and McNary, Columbia Riverkeeper said.

The lawsuit was filed in both Oregon and eastern Washington because the dams touch the borders of each state as they straddle the Columbia River, the environmental group said.

The lawsuit said the Columbia River “is one of the West’s great river systems. This river supports rich fishing traditions, provides water for communities and agriculture, supports recreation opportunities, and powers hydroelectric dams.”

But the lawsuit noted that in 2015, water reached temperatures warm enough to kill thousands of migrating sockeye salmon.

“Scientists estimate that more than 277,000 sockeye, about 55 percent of the total run returning from the ocean to spawn, died in the Columbia and Snake Rivers due to warm water temperatures” that year, the lawsuit said.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mayor Woodward hires new leader of Spokane’s homelessness and transitional housing department

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward has hired a new homelessness and transitional housing professional, grants manager and community collaborator to lead the Community, Housing and Human Services department. Jenn Cerecedes will take on the role as CHHS director, the latest addition to a team that has added four other members in recent weeks. The City Council confirmed Cerecedes’ appointment...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Work stops after ancestral remains discovered in Asotin

ASOTIN, Wash. (AP) — Work has been halted at a residential construction site near the Asotin County Fairgrounds in eastern Washington where ancestral human remains were discovered. Kayeloni Scott, spokeswoman for the Nez Perce Tribe, said the tribe was notified last week when crews inadvertently found a Native American...
ASOTIN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Society
State
Washington State
City
Richland, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
Spokane, WA
Government
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Pasco, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lawsuit seeks to stop wolf trapping and snaring in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — More than a dozen environmental groups on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to block Idaho’s recently expanded wolf trapping and snaring regulations. The Center for Biological Diversity and others in the lawsuit filed against Republican Gov. Brad Little and state wildlife officials said the new regulations violate the Endangered Species Act because federally protected grizzly bears and lynx could be killed.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Former Councilwoman Amber Waldref announces run for Spokane County Commissioner

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Former Spokane City Councilwoman Amber Waldref has announced her run for Spokane County Commissioner District 2. During her eight years on City Council, Waldref led efforts to clean up the Spokane River, to improve streets and utilities and to support small business growth through targeted investment in the East Sprague District, the Hamilton Street Corridor and in Downtown Spokane.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#Clean Water#Water Management#Ap#The Army Corps
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington law reducing use of single-use utensils, condiments and straws starts January 1

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington restaurants will no longer automatically include single-use items like utensils, condiments and straws with food orders.  A new law goes into effect on January 1 restricting the use of these items and prohibiting packaged bundles of single-use items in order to reduce waste and litter.  Under the new law, customers can still request individual items if...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
2K+
Followers
824
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy