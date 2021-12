Even as his health was waning, Michael Nesmith was “absolutely determined” to finish the Monkees 2021 farewell tour. “Despite his condition, you could never, never have talked him out of the tour,” bandmate Micky Dolenz revealed during a conversation with Rolling Stone. “We had every opportunity to stop the tour. You don’t need any excuses these days. We had the option all the time to cancel dates, and we did cancel a couple for various reasons. We could have canceled more, but he was absolutely determined to finish that tour.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO