California businesses face threats of arson over vaccine mandates

T wo California businesses reported threats of arson over enforcing local and state COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Body Kinetics Health Club, a gym located in San Rafael, and the Papermill Creek Saloon, a restaurant located in Forest Knolls, have received similar threatening notes over their enforcement of certain coronavirus restrictions and mandates, according to ABC7 . The notes both threatened to "burn" the businesses to the ground if certain restrictions weren't removed.

"You're going to have a few people who don't like it, but no one has gotten weird like this behind it," said David Wilson, the owner of the Papermill Creek Saloon.

Wilson said he was unlocking the restaurant when a man dressed in black clothing and a ski mask entered the building and dropped a note.

"If the vaccine passport isn't removed by this time next week, this place will burn," the note reportedly read.

The health club received a similarly worded threat the following evening, with the handwriting appearing to be similar in style, according to the outlet.

"If the vaccine mandate isn't lifted within one week, this place burns," the note left on the door of the gym read.

Since receiving the threatening note, the saloon closed and has offered a $1,000 cash reward, according to a Facebook post .

Justin Graham, the San Rafael police sergeant, said officials don't know "the origin of the individual or how they are related to the gym, the note will be sent to the lab for forensics."

Both businesses are located in Marin County, which has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases within the last two weeks, according to the Marin County Coronavirus Information website . Overall, the county has reported 16,267 COVID-19 cases, with 405 cases within the past 14 days.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Papermill Creek Saloon, Body Kinetics Health Club, and Justin Graham but did not receive responses.

