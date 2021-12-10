Stuarts Draft teen missing per Augusta County Sheriff's Office

STUARTS DRAFT — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating a runaway teenager who, per a press release, was last in contact with his family Thursday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

Tyler Christopher Goodman, 17, could be in the Stuarts Draft area, the release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Goodman is a 6-foot-2, white male. He is 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, per the Sheriff’s Office.

Goodman has a tattoo of two triangles on his right forearm, and both ears are pierced. He has braces.

If anyone has any information about Goodman, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800)322-2017.

