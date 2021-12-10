UNC Charlotte student tests positive for Omicron variant in Mecklenburg County, public health officials say

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Public Health announced Friday that a positive test for the Omicron variant has been discovered in a student at UNC Charlotte.

The positive case was identified through the University’s sequencing program. According to UNC Charlotte, the student who tested positive for the variant had traveled out of state during the Thanksgiving break.

The student was isolated and has recovered, public health officials said on Friday. Exposure was limited with only one known contact, they said.

“The best way to prevent COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, wear a mask while indoors, and wash hands frequently,” Mecklenburg County Public Health said in a written statement.

At least 22 states documented at least one COVID-19 case associated with the new variant of concern during the first eight days of December, according to data released by the CDC on Friday. Out of the 43 cases, the agency confirmed one hospitalization, which lasted two days, and zero deaths.

