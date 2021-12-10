Squid Announce 2022 North American Tour

Steve Bronski, the co-founder and keyboardist of British pop trio Bronski Beat, has died, BBC News and The Guardian report. He was 61, according to the BBC. Born Steve Forrest in the Scottish city of Glasgow, Bronski formed Bronski Beat with Larry Steinbachek and Jimmy Somerville in 1983 after the three appeared in a documentary made for an LGBTQ arts festival. That year, Bronski Beat made their live debut at the gay benefit concert September in the Pink, before releasing the landmark single “Smalltown Boy,” about a gay man making a break for the big city, in 1984. Recognizable for its pining, oft-sampled keyboard line, the synth pop anthem reached the UK Top 3 and primed the group for memorable appearances on primetime TV.
Comments / 0