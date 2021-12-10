ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squid Announce 2022 North American Tour

By Eric Torres
Squid have announced a slate of North American tour dates in support of their 2021 album Bright Green Field. The new dates kick off March 7 in Portland, Oregon and will extend through the month, concluding in Boston. Check out the full slate, including the UK band’s European dates,...

