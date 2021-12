Please make plans to join us at Indiana Free Library on Saturday, Dec. 11, for Santa’s Workshop, sponsored by the YMCA. Bring your family to the library beginning at 10 a.m. to visit with Santa and one of his elves. There will be a seasonal craft to work on and take home. This is a great time to browse the collection and check out some holiday stories to make the season bright.

INDIANA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO