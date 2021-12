This is Mission Local’s second article on the senior Chinese immigrants we meet in the Alabama Street food line. Click here to read the first one. Sixty years ago, as an elementary student in Guangxi China, Bill Zhen climbed a 15-foot tree – and fell out. “I kept feeling that, before I fell, my soul was sort of out of my body, floating in the air, and looking down at the principal and students on the playground,” he said on a recent San Francisco morning as he waited at the Alabama Street food line.

