We've been hearing about the rash of car thefts that have been going on in the Twin Cities area, and even now in rural Minnesota, we start to hear from law enforcement to not start our vehicles and leave them running outside to warm up as they might be stolen. Now it seems technology has begun to be used by suspected car thieves to track then later steal your car. But there is at least one thing you can do to deter your car from being tracked and then stolen. Use your iPhone to see if there is an AirTag hidden on or in your car.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO