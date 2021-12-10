ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Krispy Kreme Fans Won't Want To Miss This Sweet Deal

By Erich Barganier
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Krispy Kreme knows just what fans want, and with the holidays right around the corner, the donut brand has embraced the spirit of giving. According to a press release by Krispy Kreme, the chain plans to offer the buy-one-get-one deal of the season. For every dozen donuts that you buy in...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 2

Related
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Week for the Rest of the Year

Running a string of daily or weekly discounts is the fast food thing to do through the holidays. Both McDonald's and Popeye's are running 12 straight days of deals this month. So, of course, Wendy's is also doing something similar. Though, it's not taking the advent calendar-style approach to burger...
RESTAURANTS
gobankingrates.com

How to Get Your Free Big Mac From McDonald’s

On Dec. 13, McDonald’s embraced the power of influencer marketing with an impromptu promotion sparked by none other than one of the most famous songstresses of the holiday season, Mariah Carey. In a tweet, McDonald’s offered to give free Big Macs to customers if Mariah Carey retweeted that same...
RESTAURANTS
southernthing.com

You can get a dozen glazed doughnuts at Krispy Kreme for only $1 this Sunday

Have you recently finished watching "Virgin River?" Well, you're not alone. According to Deadline, we all watched nearly 2.1 billion (yes, billion) minutes of the Netflix series between July 12th-18th. The bad news of all those minutes watched? It makes us all desperately want to watch more, and, well, there...
TV & VIDEOS
nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Donut Day#Sweet Deal#Food Wine#Doughnut#Food Drink#Cbs
EatThis

Popeyes Is Getting Rid Of This Restaurant Feature For Good

It's the end of an era at Popeyes, according to reports coming out of Lafayette, La. According to a local radio station, Hot 107.9, the beloved chicken chain is doing away with its last existing buffet. In case you missed it, Popeyes had operated all-you-can-eat buffets filled with fried chicken,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Business Insider

Burger King will sell Whoppers at a throwback price of 37 cents this weekend

Burger King announced Thursday it will sell Whoppers for just 37 cents to celebrate the signature burger's 64th birthday. On December 3 and 4, customers can buy a Whopper for the original price through Burger King's app or website. The deal is only available to members of the chain's rewards program, and the special price is limited to one per customer during the birthday bash. Prices vary by location, but a Whopper in Rochester, New York currently costs $6.19.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ComicBook

Burger King Bringing Back Beloved Menu Item After Seven Years

One of the most popular items in Burger King history is finally returning to the menu after seven long years away. The Original Chicken Sandwich hasn't gone anywhere, and Burger King recently entered the fried chicken sandwich race with the Ch'King. But now the best chicken sandwich in the fast food restaurant's arsenal is back in the lineup. This past week, Burger King reintroduced the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

You Should Never Order The Grilled Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's. Here's Why

Associated with greasy cheeseburgers, salty fries, and decadent milkshakes, fast food has long been considered something to avoid if you're trying to be health-conscious. However, in the last few years, many fast food chains have begun adding healthier options to their menus, like salads, fruit, and low fat and lower-calorie dishes. One chain that has been working diligently to offer healthier foods to patrons is McDonald's. While you can still find the iconic Big Mac and famous fries at the Golden Arches, you can also find a variety of lighter fare. There's the garden salad with chicken, the fruit and yogurt parfait, the Egg White Delight McMuffin, and apple slices to swap out for fries (via Women's Health).
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Fast-Food Chicken Sandwich Was Just Crowned the Best Of the Year

This year was a big one for the "chicken sandwich wars," with most major chicken chains vying for the number one spot. McDonald's threw its hat into the ring with three new versions that represented an upgrade on the McChicken, KFC re-launched its iconic sandwich with updates of its own, and Burger King garnered quite a buzz with its serious contender Ch'King.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

McDonald's McRib Exposed in TikTok Showing How the Sandwich Is Made

McDonald's McRib is a thing of bout legend and infamy, and a new TikTok video exposing how the sandwich is made is taking that infamous legend to whole new viral heights! TikTok user "@zaezae1098" posted a video called "How a McRib Gets Made" which has exploded on the social media site, which over 10.8 million views, 909.5K likes, and 26.4K comments. The top comment for the video may be the best indicator of all about why it has captured such widespread public attention: "Does anyone else feel like this made the already unappetizing McRib seem even less appetizing?" --Lenore.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Don't feel like cooking? These restaurants are open on Christmas

Christmas Day can be a time to pull out all the stops with a traditional home-cooked dish or a multi-course dinner, or it could be a chance to just take a break and hit up one of the restaurants that will stay open on the holiday. While traditionally, most restaurants are closed on Christmas there are actually plenty that stay open for business, ready to serve those who perhaps don't celebrate the holiday or are just looking to focus on family instead of cooking.
RESTAURANTS
cityxtramagazine.com

Krispy Kreme Giving out Dozen Glazed Donuts for Just $1 This Weekend

Krispy Kreme is in the spirit of giving this holiday season. This weekend, the beloved doughnut chain will be making the holidays even sweeter with the return of its annual Day of the Dozens event. Set to take place on Sunday, Dec. 12, the Day of the Dozens sees Krispy Kreme handing out a dozen iconic Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What You Should Absolutely Never Order From Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris is a popular steak house chain with over 150 restaurants worldwide. Its many franchises brought accessible fine dining to suburban and city locations, serving up steaks as well as lobster tails and a selection of wines. Thanks to its five-star customer service and inventive kitchen methods, Ruth's Chris has cemented itself as a fan-favorite eatery with a loyal following across the globe.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
95.3 The Bear

Recall: If You Have This Item In Your Freezer Throw It Out

Because of possible listeria contamination, Winn Dixie has expanded a recall on Fisherman's Wharf cooked frozen jumbo shrimp. You can return the item to Winn Dixie for a refund, but do not eat it. The recall products include Fisherman's Wharf brand jumbo-cooked shrimp. UPC 114003262. Picture courtesy of Southeastern Groceries...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Mashed

72K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy