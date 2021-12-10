Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith died from natural causes on Friday. He was 78.

“With infinite love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement to Rolling Stone . “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

Nesmith, known as the Monkee in the wool hat, was a respected figure in the Los Angeles country-rock scene.

He wrote songs such as “Mary, Mary,” “Circle Sky,” and “The Girl I Knew Somewhere.”

His final show was less than a month ago when he and Micky Dolenz wrapped a farewell tour at L.A.’s Greek Theatre Nov. 14, Variety reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.