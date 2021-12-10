ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share Price Information for Redde Northgate (REDD)

 4 days ago

(“Redde Northgate” or the “Company”) The Company was today notified that on 9 December and 10 December 2021 Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited acting as Trustee of the Northgate Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”), completed the purchase of 1,211,891 ordinary shares at a blended price of 427.68 pence each. These shares are...

www.lse.co.uk

MarketWatch

Hexo launches CFO search as it eyes ways to maximize shareholder value

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Tungsten shares fall as settles big employment claim in US

Tungsten Corp - London-based electronic invoicing and purchase order platform - Agrees to pay USD1.5 million, plus USD513,00 in legal fees, to settle an employment claim in the US. Denies the allegations made in the claim but thinks settlement is in the best interests of the company and shareholders. Tungsten had GBP1.9 million in net cash as of October 31 and will fund the settlement out of existing cash resources.
Life Style Extra

Sunday share tips: Hollywood Bowl, Schroders European Real Estate Investment Trust

(Sharecast News) - The Sunday Times's Sabah Meddings told investors to 'buy' shares of Hollywood Bowl, telling them looked recent sales growth looked "promising" - "barring significant further Covid restrictions". Britain's biggest bowling operator was expected to report a 15% jump in revenues for the year ending on 30 September...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC (BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights. BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the "Company") Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6) In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company would like...
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and lower by 46% over the past month following the company's third-quarter earnings results in late October, an overall decline in the broader market and a series of analyst ratings updates.
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
Life Style Extra

Syncona portfolio firm Freeline cuts workforce and narrows focus

(Alliance News) - Syncona Ltd announced on Tuesday that its portfolio company Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC plans to cut its workforce by a quarter and trim its clinical focus. The London-based life science investment trust explained Freeline has proposed implementing a 25% reduction in the size of its workforce. As...
Life Style Extra

Member Info for gable1

RE: Why the 10% drop this afternoon?19 Mar 2021 12:38. first post ! this stock is a long term hold!!! 2-5 year horizon .. this company is going places and id say within 4-5 years will be a billion pound company with a share price 8-10 x what we are now. HOLD!!
Life Style Extra

SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Stagecoach up on National Express deal

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS. Stagecoach Group PLC, up 6.0% at 79.52 pence, 12-month range 63.92p-110.90p. Agrees a GBP2 billion all-share merger with National Express Group PLC. The public transport peers will form a combined group with a fleet of around 40,000 vehicles and a workforce of approximately 70,000 staff. Following completion of merger, Stagecoach shareholders will own about 25% and National Express shareholders will own around 75% of the combined group. Stagecoach has a market capitalisation of GBP438.1 million, while National Express is valued at GBP1.46 billion.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Corcel sells off portion of debt, rebalances remainder

Corcel PLC - London-based mineral explorer and developer with interests in battery metals and flexible energy generation & storage - C4 Energy purchases GBP126,917 of principal interest in Corcel's debt. In addition, Corcel will make a payment of GBP100,000 to reduce its existing debt position and has agreed to refinance...
Reuters

India's Paytm slides as anchor investors lock-in period expires

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Digital payments firm Paytm’s shares tumbled over 13% as a lock-in period for the company’s institutional investors ended on Wednesday, piling more pressure after a dismal debut last month. Paytm shares crashed more than 27% in India’s largest public offering last month. Since the listing...
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks slip as oil majors reverse course, travel names drag

(Sharecast News) - London's top-flight index is drifting lower after oil majors BP and Shell turned around and fell, adding to the selling pressure among travel and leisure names. Weighing on the latter, on Sunday, the Prime Minister warned that the UK was facing a "tidal wave" of Covid-19 infections...
Life Style Extra

Member Info for candidinvestor

My mind is very active today considering various options designed to create maximum share holder value from here at lowest risk . Using previous example Centamin could dispose of West Africa assets for the £ 300 million mentioned by Goldgnome. These proceeds combined with current cash would total £500...
