Harmony Energy Income Trust plc

Life Style Extra
 4 days ago

Harmony Energy Income Trust plc hereby announces that Peter Kavanagh, a director of Harmony Energy Advisors Limited, has acquired 100,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.00 per share. The shares acquired will be subject to the lock-up arrangements put in place at...

www.lse.co.uk

Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and lower by 46% over the past month following the company's third-quarter earnings results in late October, an overall decline in the broader market and a series of analyst ratings updates.
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Anemoi International to acquire id4 for GBP5.3 million

Anemoi International Ltd - British Virgin Islands-based acquisitions company - Enters conditional agreement for the acquisition of financial software company id4 AG for GBP5.3 million in shares. Anemoi will issue 66.7 million shares at 4.0 pence each to the sellers of id4, and will also conduct a placing to raise...
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: U&I takeover by Land Securities gains court sanction

U&I Group PLC - London-based mixed-use space regeneration and property specialists - Acquisition by FTSE 100-listed Land Securities Group PLC has been sanctioned by the Court, marking the final condition for the deal being satisfied. At the start of November, LandSec had agreed to acquire U&I for GBP190 million. As...
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks maintain gains; Ocado surges

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the black by midday on Tuesday as investors digested the latest UK jobs data, helped along by a strong showing from Ocado and the mining sector. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,259.05, while sterling was 0.3% firmer against the dollar...
Life Style Extra

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16. In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Number of ordinary shares purchased:12,000.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Life Style Extra

Syncona portfolio firm Freeline cuts workforce and narrows focus

(Alliance News) - Syncona Ltd announced on Tuesday that its portfolio company Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC plans to cut its workforce by a quarter and trim its clinical focus. The London-based life science investment trust explained Freeline has proposed implementing a 25% reduction in the size of its workforce. As...
Life Style Extra

Drax builds biomass pellet sales business with Pacific BioEnergy deal

(Alliance News) - Drax Group PLC announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc has acquired the pellet sales contract book of Pacific BioEnergy Corp. The Yorkshire-based power generation business said that the deal will add 2.8 million tonnes of orders for biomass supply to counterparties in Japan and Europe.
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up as investors mull jobs data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Tuesday as investors mulled the latest UK jobs data. The FTSE 100 was called to open 24 points higher at 7,255. Figures out earlier from the Office for National Statistics showed that unemployment fell in the three...
MarketWatch

Triple-leveraged exchange-traded products tied to ARK funds make their debut in London

Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc ('HSBC' or together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') notes the publication today of the Bank of England's 2021 Solvency Stress Test ('SST') results. The scenario used for the 2021 SST is not a forecast. It is a severe path for the economy in 2021-25 on top of the economic shock associated with the Covid-19 pandemic that occurred in 2020 and represents an intensification of the macroeconomic shocks seen in 2020.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Tungsten shares fall as settles big employment claim in US

Tungsten Corp - London-based electronic invoicing and purchase order platform - Agrees to pay USD1.5 million, plus USD513,00 in legal fees, to settle an employment claim in the US. Denies the allegations made in the claim but thinks settlement is in the best interests of the company and shareholders. Tungsten had GBP1.9 million in net cash as of October 31 and will fund the settlement out of existing cash resources.
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Tristel, K3 Capital, MyHealthChecked expect growth

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Tristel PLC - Cambridgeshire-based maker of infection prevention, contamination control and hygiene products - For the six months ending December 31, expects revenue to be above GBP15 million, compared to GBP16.8 million reported for the same period a year prior, as revenue from that period includes a one-off sale at GBP900,000 to the NHS for Brexit-related inventory.
Life Style Extra

BoE to consult on scrapping rate check for mortgage borrowers

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on. Monday that it would consult over removing a requirement for. mortgage borrowers to be able to afford a 3 percentage-point. increase in interest rates in a move which could help. home-buyers. The BoE said that it believed that a...
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks weaker as Omicron fears take hold

(Sharecast News) - London stocks finished lower on Monday, with selling pressure particularly strong among travel and leisure names as the government stepped up its response to the 'Omicron' variant of Covid-19. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.82% at 7,231.44, and the FTSE 250 was 1.22% weaker at 22,647.22.
Life Style Extra

Sunday share tips: Hollywood Bowl, Schroders European Real Estate Investment Trust

(Sharecast News) - The Sunday Times's Sabah Meddings told investors to 'buy' shares of Hollywood Bowl, telling them looked recent sales growth looked "promising" - "barring significant further Covid restrictions". Britain's biggest bowling operator was expected to report a 15% jump in revenues for the year ending on 30 September...
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Indomie

'The Biden administration's testing promises aren't panning out yet'. GDR stated in 26 Nov results presentation..........where does RNS next week come from?. • Product and data pack to go to partners for evaluation. • Expecting feedback and commercial indications early CY2022. • Initial focus EU owing to CE-IVD marking. •...
