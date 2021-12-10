ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Life Style Extra
 4 days ago

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 10 December 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 56,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,156.133p...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Polar Capital Technology Trust net asset value rises 12% in half-year

(Alliance News) - Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC on Tuesday reported a rise in net asset value said commodity shortages and energy prices had inhibited growth. NAV per share at October 31 stood at 2,782.81 pence, up 12% from 2,496.44p on April 30. The price of Polar Capital Tech shares...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Syncona portfolio firm Freeline cuts workforce and narrows focus

(Alliance News) - Syncona Ltd announced on Tuesday that its portfolio company Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC plans to cut its workforce by a quarter and trim its clinical focus. The London-based life science investment trust explained Freeline has proposed implementing a 25% reduction in the size of its workforce. As...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Replacement of Meggitt Plc

AMENDMENT(2(a)) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 48,574 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16. In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Number of ordinary shares purchased:12,000.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AGM Statement

The Directors of the Fund wish to announce that the resolutions as set out in the circular to shareholders, dated 11 November 2021, and proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Fund held on 10 December, 2021 were passed. Enquiries:. Paul Boland. +353 1 614 3378. This information is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Triple-leveraged exchange-traded products tied to ARK funds make their debut in London

Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Capita reveals boost in revenues from public contracts

Outsourcing giant Capital has seen its public sector division boosted by 11% following contract wins and extensions with the Royal Navy HMRC the Standards and Testing Agency and the Ministry of Justice The company said the division grew 11% to £1.3 billion, although there was a fall in its private sector work following the loss of a major contract earlier this year and a slower recovery due to the pandemic.In the 11 months to November 30 total revenues rose 0.6% to £2.9 billion, with the money used to pay down debts by a total of £210 million this...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Tungsten shares fall as settles big employment claim in US

Tungsten Corp - London-based electronic invoicing and purchase order platform - Agrees to pay USD1.5 million, plus USD513,00 in legal fees, to settle an employment claim in the US. Denies the allegations made in the claim but thinks settlement is in the best interests of the company and shareholders. Tungsten had GBP1.9 million in net cash as of October 31 and will fund the settlement out of existing cash resources.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Anemoi International to acquire id4 for GBP5.3 million

Anemoi International Ltd - British Virgin Islands-based acquisitions company - Enters conditional agreement for the acquisition of financial software company id4 AG for GBP5.3 million in shares. Anemoi will issue 66.7 million shares at 4.0 pence each to the sellers of id4, and will also conduct a placing to raise...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Tristel, K3 Capital, MyHealthChecked expect growth

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Tristel PLC - Cambridgeshire-based maker of infection prevention, contamination control and hygiene products - For the six months ending December 31, expects revenue to be above GBP15 million, compared to GBP16.8 million reported for the same period a year prior, as revenue from that period includes a one-off sale at GBP900,000 to the NHS for Brexit-related inventory.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$125 million share buyback programme announced on 8 December 2021. Date of purchase:. 13...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

PRESS: Jupiter Fund Management moves to defend against takeover tilts

(Alliance News) - Jupiter Fund Management has hired an advisory firm in a bid to boost its defence against possible takeover interest, Sky News reported on Saturday. Sky News said the FTSE 250-listed fund manager has hired London-based advisory firm Robey Warshaw LLP to boost its defence against potential takeover tilts.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: U&I takeover by Land Securities gains court sanction

U&I Group PLC - London-based mixed-use space regeneration and property specialists - Acquisition by FTSE 100-listed Land Securities Group PLC has been sanctioned by the Court, marking the final condition for the deal being satisfied. At the start of November, LandSec had agreed to acquire U&I for GBP190 million. As...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Amigo issues letter to customers in "vital" step to claims resolution

(Alliance News) - Amigo Holdings PLC said on Monday it is issuing a practice statement letter to its current and former customers regarding the redress claims in relation to its historic loans. Chief Executive Gary Jennison said that the letter was a "vital next step" towards dealing with the historic...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

