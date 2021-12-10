Bills' Emmanuel Sanders: Personal absence Friday

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Before the Jaguars lost Sunday, 20-0, to the Tennessee Titans, NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye dropped this nugget on Twitter: Doug Pederson is a perfect fit for Jacksonville from a personality standpoint. He also would be a great influence on Trevor Lawrence. I think if the Jags fired Meyer (they should), Pederson would be the most logical course for redemption. Kaye, who is an Eagles beat writer for NJ.com, covered the Jaguars before heading north to join NJ Advance Media. Pederson, the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach, remains unemployed but has a sparking resume which includes a Super Bowl title. And keep in mind, Pederson admitted in June he wants another shot on the sideline.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO