Bills' Emmanuel Sanders: Personal absence Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Sanders (personal) does not carry a designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Bills...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Emmanuel Sanders, Jamel Dean, Gio Bernard ruled out for second half

The Buccaneers are blowing out the Bills, leading 24-3, but they have lost two players for the remainder of the game. Cornerback Jamel Dean has an illness that will keep him out. He finishes with two tackles. Running back Giovani Bernard, who was carted off the field with 47 seconds...
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills provide injury updates for Josh Allen, Emmanuel Sanders

The Buffalo Bills came out of Week 14 with a loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs but also saw some key players on the offensive side of the ball leave the weekend with injuries. On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott provided injury updates on quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Called Out For Classless Move On Sunday

Browns fans are being called out after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his ankle. As Jackson was being carted to the locker room, Browns fans were reportedly yelling and waving at him as a way to make fun of him for getting hurt. After Jackson was carted in, the Ravens...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Jaguars’ Plan For Urban Meyer Revealed

It doesn’t sound like Urban Meyer will be going anywhere. On Saturday, NFL.com published a pretty damning look at Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville so far. The Jaguars’ first-year head coach has apparently struggled both on and off the field. Tension is reportedly boiling over in Jacksonville, where...
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly looking to get paid this offseason. The Denver Broncos veteran quarterback is having an OK season. Bridgewater, 29, has thrown for 2,775 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a QBR of 47.4, good for 22nd in the National Football League. This offseason, Bridegwater is...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
The Spun

The Cowboys Will Feature A New Running Back On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Make Decison On WR Randall Cobb

Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered a core muscle injury during the Packers’ Week 13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. And during the team’s bye this past week, he underwent surgery to address the issue. On Thursday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Cobb would be...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Doug Pederson in Jacksonville?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Before the Jaguars lost Sunday, 20-0, to the Tennessee Titans, NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye dropped this nugget on Twitter: Doug Pederson is a perfect fit for Jacksonville from a personality standpoint. He also would be a great influence on Trevor Lawrence. I think if the Jags fired Meyer (they should), Pederson would be the most logical course for redemption. Kaye, who is an Eagles beat writer for NJ.com, covered the Jaguars before heading north to join NJ Advance Media. Pederson, the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach, remains unemployed but has a sparking resume which includes a Super Bowl title. And keep in mind, Pederson admitted in June he wants another shot on the sideline.
NFL
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cleveland

Lamar Jackson’s last trip to Cleveland was an eventful one. The Ravens topped the Browns in an exciting contest last fall. However, it was Jackson’s in-game trip to the bathroom that had everyone talking. Jackson had to leave the contest late, appearing to need to use the bathroom....
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys make unexpected move before game with Washington; Ron Rivera warns his team to not fall for mind games

There's one thing the Week 14 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team won't lack, and that's drama. One of the longest and most toxic rivalries in the NFL reignites for 2021 when the former takes their talents to FedEx Field on Sunday, and amid a fiery public exchange of words between the team's head coaches. Mike McCarthy expressed the ultimate "confidence" in his gameplan to go into Maryland and win, his comments meeting the ire of Ron Rivera, who labeled them a "big mistake."
NFL

