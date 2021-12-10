'Seize the moment': Wapahani girls basketball building habits to win at the next level

SELMA, Ind. — Wapahani girls basketball played Class 2A No. 1-ranked Winchester Thursday night, another early season test to see where the Raiders stand.

Head coach Scott Hudson and his girls knew it'd be a tough road game but were eager to show how far they've come. They did just that in the first half, trailing just 27-24 despite having top player junior Camryn Wise often sidelined with three fouls.

But the third quarter showed that Wapahani still has plenty of room to grow. The Raiders were outscored 18-2 and eventually lost 60-40, dropping them to 7-3 on the season. The three defeats were to teams that combined have three losses total.

As of now, Wapahani is good but not great, yet it has a strong core of juniors with a burning desire and potential to get there. Hudson and the players know they can.

"We have to break through in some of these big (games)," Hudson said. "We're close, but we're not quite there yet. We're climbing the mountain."

Wise is one the area's top athletes. A volleyball player as well, her combination of strength, speed, size and skill makes her tough for most opponents to match. Already a two-time All-MEC and All-Delaware County selection, Wise has improved her output from 11.9 points 6.2 rebounds per game last year to nearly 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals through 10 games this season.

Wapahani relies on her to make game-changing plays, a role she welcomes more this year than ever before. Her teammates do well to support her abilities, which takes some pressure off her to always have her A-game.

Hudson also sees development in her as a leader, both vocally and in her on-court unselfishness. She's been the driving force toward improvement for a roster than remains mostly intact from its 12-11 season in 2020-21.

"I just felt like this year was my time to step up in a bigger role, but I've also had a lot of help from my teammates," Wise said. "I like winning, I like bringing intensity to the court, being the voice."

Junior guard Reese Baker is Wapahani's No. 2 scorer. She's upped her average from averaging 11.1 points last year, when she earned All-MEC and All-Delaware County honors, to 14 points and four steals per game this year.

She's a sharpshooting wing whom Hudson described as a smart defender. Baker said she feels more confident shooting this year whereas last season she hesitated, and is helped by the increased defensive attention Wise receives nightly.

Baker, Wise and fellow juniors Lauren Luce (6.3 ppg) and Kendyl Thrasher (6.8) have all played together since kindergarten, which has elevated the team's overall chemistry and empowered Baker and other to thrive in their roles. Senior Lala Lee (7.5 ppg) is also enjoying a strong offensive start and is the Raiders' most versatile defender.

They all push one another to be competitive and work hard as they share a common goal to win come March. Wapahani hasn't won a sectional title since 1999, and this group performed poorly in a 64-32 loss to powerhouse Frankton in the first round last season.

"We're definitely some of the hardest-working people out there," Baker said. "(It gave us) definitely some hunger because we lost by a lot, so definitely just redemption and wanting to prove to people that we're better than we played."

Wapahani is now a solidified regular-season winning team compared to the .500 group from a year ago. The challenge now, according to Hudson, is getting to the "next level" and "winning a championship."

To get there, Hudson said the team must first handle defensive pressure better. He's happy with his team's ability to pressure other teams, its better halfcourt and transition offense, but turnovers and offensive lapses against attacking defenses have cost them against top opponents.

Guard depth has been part of the problem, an issue exacerbated by illnesses to senior Maleigha York and sophomore Emilee Thompson. Hudson thinks they'll add more speed and ball-handling upon returning to 100% physical shape.

In the losses to Winchester, Blue River and Eastern Hancock, which ended 80-73 after four overtimes, the Raiders dug themselves holes they could never fully dig out of. It's OK to endure these learning experiences now, but Hudson wants to see them learn and grown in the coming weeks, hopefully as soon as the county tournament in mid-January.

"It's like Lowes, 'Never stop improving.' You better keep improving. Your stock is either going up or its going down," Hudson said. "Just managing situations when we get in tight games, being able to execute when it's crunch time. That's the key."

It's encouraging, though, that the push to change is coming from the players as much, if not more, than Hudson. Wise said the players set the tone in practices to be a different type of team than last year, and it's been evident in Wapahani's unrelenting on-court effort.

Wise said a Raiders' rule is that "We're going fight all the way to the end." Blue River exemplified this mindset as they trailed for most of the game, at times by 15 or more points, yet they fought back multiple times to cut their deficit to one or two possessions.

That's part of the culture for a winning team, perhaps a factor harder to foster than X's and O's. Hudson is glad to see it. Now his girls have to clean up the little things.

"One of our mottos is 'Seize the moment,' try and seize the moment in these big games and making sure we execute," Hudson said. "We're going to measured on how our team plays ... the ultimate challenge is getting your team to play 32 minutes."

Wapahani is on the right track, and with just two seniors on the roster, good habits built this year can maybe come to fruition in the postseason in 2023 if not 2022.

Baker said she's happy it appears that some in the community have taken notice, too. She and Wise think postseason success would do wonders for the future of the program, and they're both happy to already have some more fans coming to watch them than in years past.

But the there's still work to be done. Although the Raiders are happy about this season's improvement, they aren't satisfied. They want to win when it counts, and for now, that starts with the county tournament.

Wapahani believes it has a shot.

"It's like that line from 'Hoosiers,' 'Never think about next step before you've climbed the one in front of you,'" Hudson said. "Sometimes people focus on the winning and the losing, but the process is what's going to get you there."

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com or 765-729-4742.