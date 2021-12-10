ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

US approves Indigenous name change for Colorado mountain

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgaAh_0dJcE98700
FILE - A view of the Colorado high country is seen as autumn colors take over near Idaho Springs, Colo., on Sept. 25, 2019. A federal panel on geographical names has approved the renaming of a Colorado peak after a Cheyenne woman who facilitated relations between white settlers and Native American tribes in the early 19th century. The renaming of Squaw Mountain, located 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Denver, comes after U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland formally declared "squaw" a derogatory term in November. (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via AP, File)

DENVER (AP) — A federal panel has approved renaming a Colorado peak after a Cheyenne woman who facilitated relations between white settlers and Native American tribes in the early 19th century, part of a broader campaign to replace derogatory place names across the United States.

Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain, which is pronounced “mess-taw-HAY,” bears the name of and honors an influential translator also known as Owl Woman who mediated between Native Americans and white traders and soldiers in what is now southern Colorado.

The renaming of what was known as Squaw Mountain, 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Denver, comes after U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland formally declared “squaw” a derogatory term in November and said she is taking steps to remove it from federal government use and to rename other derogatory place names. Haaland is the nation’s first Native American Cabinet official.

Thursday’s unanimous vote by the U.S. Geological Survey’s Board on Geographic Names also comes as part of national efforts to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color after 2020 protests calling for racial justice reform.

The word “squaw,” derived from the Algonquin language, may once have simply meant “woman.” But over generations, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women.

Earlier this year, California’s Squaw Valley Ski Resort changed its name to Palisades Tahoe. The resort is in Olympic Valley, which was known as Squaw Valley until it hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics. Tribes in the region had been asking the resort to change its name for decades.

The renaming to Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain was applauded by Teanna Limpy, director of the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Historic Preservation Office and a leading proponent of the change, according to a Colorado Politics report.

“A derogatory name that is meant to diminish the sacredness and power of our women is no more,” Limpy said in a statement. “Mestaa’ėhehe will be standing tall on that mountain for many generations to come, continuing to be a story of inspiration for all and perhaps a story that also inspires others to continue to learn other Indigenous cultures and languages.”

The name change of the 11,486-foot (3,501-meter) peak, located in the Arapahoe and Roosevelt national forests, is the first of several geographic name changes being considered by a state panel.

Among them is 14,265-foot (4,348-meter) Mount Evans, named after John Evans, Colorado’s second territorial governor. Evans resigned after an 1864 U.S. cavalry massacre of more than 200 Arapaho and Cheyenne people, most of them women, children and the elderly, at Sand Creek in what is now southeastern Colorado.

Comments / 25

Jody Slayton
3d ago

This is so retarded. This is our history no mater what!! Just because you change the name doesn’t change history. Why don’t we do a server of how many ppl are offended by the names of sports teams, ski resorts and mountains? It is an honor to be named after something!!

Reply(2)
9
Beth Babson
2d ago

Hollywood created the myth and continues to alter correct terms into negative connotations (Sqaw is a correct term and was not negative until overuse in entertainment) and change perceptions which people adapt from fantasies made. Perhaps the generation concerned with movies and theater as bad reputations if their children worked in it had an idea just how twisted Hollywood would take things at times. Each decade goes by I can see how life imitates art. However, Hollywood caricatures of real life, is not real, and tends to be of one track mindedness.

Reply
4
SpaceMan
3d ago

Evans and Chivington blasphemed against Almighty God by claiming to be Christian while massacring unarmed men, women, and children flying the US flag over their village to signify they were peaceful.

Reply(4)
2
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Scheduling conference set for Alaska redistricting cases

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge has set a scheduling conference for next week on various challenges that have been filed to Alaska’s newly drawn political boundaries. The Alaska Redistricting Board, which drew the maps, plans to meet Wednesday. Its agenda includes litigation issues. Four lawsuits...
The Associated Press

US and Mexico begin work on new security framework

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico and the United States began work Tuesday on the new framework that will govern their security relationship going forward and replaces the Merida Initiative, which had focused on building up Mexico’s capabilities to battle the drug cartels. The U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Associated Press

Pickup belonging to missing Washington man found in Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Searchers in Idaho have found a pickup truck belonging to Washington state man who was last seen Dec. 7, but the man wasn’t near the vehicle. Family members reported Allan Sloan missing on Sunday, The Lewiston Tribune reported. Sloan’s family members said the 29-year-old Colville man’s phone has not shown any activity for a week.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona reports 2,168 new COVID-19 cases, 203 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting fewer than 3,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for a second day after two weeks of higher numbers. The state coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday reported 2,168 additional cases as well as 203 deaths from the virus. Health officials, however, added that most of the fatalities were reported after inspection of death certificates going back several weeks.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

682K+
Followers
361K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy