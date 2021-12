A 16-year-old girl was charged Monday afternoon with threatening violence against a group of Egyptian students at Dickinson High School in Jersey City, authorities said. City spokeswoman Kimberley Wallace-Scalcione told The Jersey Journal the girl has been charged with false public alarm and two counts of terroristic threats in connection with social media activity over the weekend. Wallace-Scalcione did not say if the 16-year-old is a Dickinson High student.

