The aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies is up over 1,500% in 2021. Although SHIB has led the way on a percentage basis, two red flags suggest tough times are ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO