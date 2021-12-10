Is Inflation Fueled by Supply or Demand?

Inflation is back. It hasn’t really been a problem since 1980 or so, when it exceeded 13% for the year. 1981 wasn’t much better in that it subsided only slightly to 10.4%. Since then it has just chugged along, coming in at less than 3% more often than not. In the last decade it was tame: From 2010 to 2020, it averaged 1.73%. This year it has run at nearly 2.5 times that rate, 4.26%.

