ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: More than 7,300 new cases, 360 deaths reported

By NBC4 Staff
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ySRC_0dJcBOSo00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Dec. 10, the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,768,367 (+7,359) cases, leading to 89,732 (+419) hospitalizations and 11,115 (+50) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,851,140 people — 58.61% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 10,168 from the previous day.

Ohio school COVID-19 cases reach 100,000 less than halfway through school year

ODH reported 360 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 27,371. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average now more than 6,400. The rate hadn’t been over 6,000 since Oct. 6.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Task Force 1 aids Kentucky in tornado recovery efforts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Kentucky around 6 a.m. Monday to help with tornado recovery efforts at their base on Murray State University’s campus. The team departed from Dayton at 11 p.m. Sunday after being activated as a Type III Urban Search and Rescue team. “They arrived this morning at […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
WOWK 13 News

Beshear: Kentucky’s tornado death toll remains at 74; victims range from 2 months to 98 years old

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Kentucky Emergency Management director Michael Dossett are continuing to keep the state informed on the deadly tornadoes that hit western Kentucky Friday night into Saturday morning. The governor says as of this morning, the state’s death toll remains at 74. Of those […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia seasonally adjusted unemployment rate lowest ever

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced today during his press conference that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4% for November 2021, which is the lowest rate recorded in the state’s history. The press release says it beat the previous record that was attained just one month prior in October […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Certificates#Weather#Wcmh#Icu#Odh Data#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WOWK 13 News

Cybersecurity incident disrupts payroll service for West Virginia state employees

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The WV State Auditor’s Office says a cybersecurity incident disrupted the payroll administration service for State employees. The press release says that the cybersecurity incident disrupted the Kronos Private Cloud. Kronos, or UKG, is contracted by the State to provide payroll administration, specifically time and leave balances. They say that there […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Second teen girl missing from Nitro

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A second Nitro High School student has been reported missing. Hailey Pritchard has not been seen since Friday, December 10. Sheriff’s deputies say Pritchard is believed to be with Kaylee Steele, another Nitro teen reported missing over the weekend. Deputies say there have been several reported sightings of the two missing juveniles over […]
NITRO, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOWK 13 News

Charleston shooting leaves man fighting for his life

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is in critical condition in Kanawha County. The shooting took place Sunday afternoon on the 300 block of Roane Street in Charleston. Little details have been released regarding the shooting but the victim is in critical condition. Charleston Police is investigating. We’ll keep you updated as new details emerge.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy