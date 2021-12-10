ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren Family Mission in need of holiday donations

By Peyton Ellert
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oeono_0dJcBGP000

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Christmas approaches, the Warren Family Mission is in need of brand new toys for ages 0-18 for their toy giveaway, taking place on Dec. 17.

Brand new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Warren Family Mission or donations can be made online at www.warrenfamilymission.org and be designated towards toys.

Local Toys for Tots gets big donation from familiar Valley company

All online donations will go towards buying toys for age groups that receive the least toy donations.

The mission is also in need of ham for this year’s Christmas meal. That event is planned for Dec. 22 from 12-4 p.m. and will be held in person.

