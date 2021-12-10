Why noncitizens should be allowed to vote

New York City’s voter rolls could soon grow by an estimated 800,000 to 900,000 people. City Council legislation passed with 33 votes in favor, 14 votes against and 2 abstentions on Thursday will give immigrants with permanent residency or legal work authorization the ability to vote in municipal races. The legislation, now sponsored by Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez, has been years in the works. “It is no secret that today, inside this chamber, the New York City Council is making history,” Rodriguez said Thursday, casting his vote in favor of the bill.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO