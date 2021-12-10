The art market has radically changed. Here's how to buy art today

There’s long been a lot of evidence that cryptocurrency and NFTs haven’t just changed conceptual digital environments, but that they’ve also had a concerted impact on the physical layout of our art spaces: at Art Basel Miami this week, galleries and platforms are falling over each other to produce the most spectacular form of token art. Roddenberry Entertainment, the production and distribution company that co-produced the Star Trek series, is touting the release of an NFT thats coded into the DNA of a living bacterial organism, making it the “first living NFT.” Elsewhere, Open Earth Foundation is hosting a sale of holographic NFTs at Basel to raise funds for an ocean-saving platform.

