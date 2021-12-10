ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The art market has radically changed. Here's how to buy art today

By Jacqui Palumbo
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Once a "secret world of whispers," the art market today is much more accessible thanks to massive efforts to move it online. Here's a guide to navigating and starting a...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Fox stays silent about new texts that expose Hannity and Ingraham's Jan. 6 hypocrisy

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News did not bother to air Monday night's meeting of the House committee investigating the 1/6 attack. Neither did Newsmax or One America News. So right-wing TV audiences did not hear when Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that some of Fox's biggest stars pressed Mark Meadows for help during the siege of the Capitol.
POLITICS
Observer

How Art Basel Miami Has Been Permanently Changed by NFTs and Crypto

There’s long been a lot of evidence that cryptocurrency and NFTs haven’t just changed conceptual digital environments, but that they’ve also had a concerted impact on the physical layout of our art spaces: at Art Basel Miami this week, galleries and platforms are falling over each other to produce the most spectacular form of token art. Roddenberry Entertainment, the production and distribution company that co-produced the Star Trek series, is touting the release of an NFT thats coded into the DNA of a living bacterial organism, making it the “first living NFT.” Elsewhere, Open Earth Foundation is hosting a sale of holographic NFTs at Basel to raise funds for an ocean-saving platform.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Dzama
The Drum

How the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the face of live experiences for marketers

Branded experiences are well and truly back – though not entirely as we once knew them. Ahead of The Drum Awards for Experience on thedrum.com later today, our judges reflect on the trials, tribulations and triumphs of their industry over the last 12 months, and explain how a potent mixture of advertisity and innovation are changing the face of experiences forever.
INDUSTRY
ARTnews

Anton Herbert, Risk-Taking Collector of Conceptualism and Minimalism, Is Dead at 83

Anton Herbert, a Belgian collector who over 50 years amassed a pioneering collection of Conceptual and Minimalist art, died on December 7 at 83, according to a report by Le Monde. No cause of death was given. Herbert, who appeared on ARTnews’s Top 200 Collectors list 16 times, began amassing his holdings in 1973, when he purchased Carl Andre’s 64 Lead Square (1969). With his wife Annick, Herbert soon began focusing specifically on buying work produced between 1968 and 1989, when Conceptualism and Minimalism flourished. He focused on collecting in-depth works by around 40 artists involved with those movements, among them...
ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

11 Democrats who could replace Joe Biden in 2024

(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Market#Art Sales#Art World#Art Museum#Hiscox#Sotheby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
CNN

Employers are preparing for big pay raises in 2022

If you have a job, you're probably getting a bigger raise next year. Base pay may increase by an average of 3.9% in 2022, the largest one-year projected hike since 2008, according to The Conference Board's latest wage survey of 240 companies, the majority of which each employ more than 10,000 people.
BUSINESS
CNN

Former NFL star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

(CNN) — Demaryius Thomas, who played 10 seasons in the NFL and is considered one of the best wide receivers in Denver Broncos history, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Georgia, according to officials. He was 33 years old. Based on preliminary information, his death stemmed from...
NFL
CNN

CNN

770K+
Followers
119K+
Post
616M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy