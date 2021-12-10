ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VT

'Process has reached its conclusion': Danville students pick Bears as new school nickname

By Associated Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKfMb_0dJcAlXC00

DANVILLE — Students in Danville, Vermont, have chosen the Bears as the school's new nickname, after the school board voted last spring to end the use of the Indians name.

The Danville Bears was one of four options that students voted on a week ago. Fourth-grader Willa Mantius announced the results on Thursday.

The school board had voted in March to adopt a policy prohibiting offensive school symbols or representation by a race or ethnic group, after multiple forums and chances for public input, the Caledonian Record reported. The board voted to reaffirm the policy this summer in response to a petition asking the board to reconsider the name.

“I am happy that this long process has reached its conclusion,” Superintendent Mark Tucker wrote in an email to the newspaper. “I think the policy the Board developed and implemented to address the mascot issue was both well-considered and respectful of the important role the school administrators and staff play in helping students to develop agency and voice in their school life.”

He said the process caused a lot of rancor in the community, which he said he's choosing to see “as a reflection of this community’s continued interest in, and passion for the school.”

Declared "squaw" a derogatory term:Interior seeks to remove derogatory place names that perpetuate 'legacies of oppression'

The Indian logo was removed from the gymnasium floor by the summer of 2001 and was no longer on uniforms or used in school cheers as of 2003.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Data indicate omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
HEALTH
CBS News

Former NFL player who killed six people had stage 2 CTE, autopsy finds

A coroner said an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of a former NFL player who authorities say fatally shot six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April. The 20 years ex-football pro Phillip Adams spent playing football "definitely ... gave rise" to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined Adams' brain.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VT
Sports
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Danville, VT
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Indians#The Danville Bears#The Caledonian Record#Board#Interior
The Hill

Democrats to increase debt ceiling by $2.5T

Democrats will vote as soon as Tuesday to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, which they expect will lift the nation’s borrowing cap until 2023. Senate Democrats unveiled a resolution to raise the debt ceiling on Tuesday, shortly before they are scheduled to take a procedural vote on the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

How 'Goldilocks conditions' spawned rare December tornado outbreak

"The heat and humidity across the South was pretty uncharacteristic for this time of year," said Victor Gensini, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at Northern Illinois University. "I remember waking up, looking at the weather maps and saying, 'Geez, this looks a lot more like late April than mid-December.'"
ENVIRONMENT
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

87
Followers
127
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy