ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto firms have embarked on a lobbying blitz this year and have reportedly spent $5 million in the first 3 quarters as regulation looms

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdWLK_0dJcAcaf00
The cryptocurrency market this year has swelled to a valuation of $2.2 trillion. Jack Taylor/Getty Images
  • Crypto firms spent $5 million in the first nine months of 2021 lobbying US legislators, The Economist reported.
  • The report noted spending by crypto exchange Coinbase and payments company Block.
  • Roughly $2.5 million of the funds were spent between July and September, a quadrupling over the year-ago period.

Cryptocurrency firms ramped up spending during 2021 to lobby US lawmakers as the industry faces potential legislation, with the tab ballooning to about $5 million over a few months, according to The Economist.

The spending took place during the first nine months of this year and the amount was calculated using public disclosures, the magazine reported in its December 11 edition. Roughly $2.5 million of the funds were spent between July and September, a quadrupling over the same period in 2020.

The amount of money spent employs the equivalent of 86 full-time staff, a surge from just one in 2016, the report said. It also said crypto exchange Coinbase spent $625,000 on lobbyists in the third quarter alone and payments company Block has shelled out more than $1.7 million since April 2020.

Block recently had a name change from Square. Its CEO and bitcoin enthusiast Jack Dorsey recently left the helm of Twitter to focus more time on the payments company that he co-founded.

There are "reams of regulations" potentially in play for the crypto industry, the report said. Issues under consideration include the taxation of crypto investments and protection of consumers from fraud, reducing systemic risk, and ensuring fair competition.

An overall surge in prices for bitcoin, altcoins, NFTs and DeFi tokens this year had collectively pushed the cryptocurrency market past a $3 trillion valuation for the first time. The market cap has since slipped, moving to $2.2 trillion on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Bitcoin’s value has soared 4,900,000% over the past decade. Decentralized financial (DeFi) services are becoming increasingly popular with investors. Solana and Avalanche are the fourth- and fifth-largest DeFi ecosystems, respectively. Bitcoin made its debut in 2009, and first achieved a value of $1.00 in 2011. Since then, its price...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Markets Insider

90% of all bitcoins have now been mined - but the remaining 10% will take over 100 years to reach open market

As of Monday, 90% of all bitcoins have been mined, according to data from Blockchain.com, 12 years after miners acquired the first-ever bitcoins. That means about 18.9 million coins out of the maximum supply of 21 million are now on the open market. But mining the final 10% isn't expected to happen until February 2140, based on network estimates and bitcoin halving schedules, CoinDesk reported.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Bitcoin is below $50,000 and "will remain sideways until the Fed´s decision"

Traders in the cryptocurrency market have learned the lesson that Bitcoin left them with on December 4th. Because of this, they have thought twice before settling into leveraged positions this past weekend. All in all, the queen of cryptocurrencies returned to one-week lows on December 11th, slightly below $47,000, while rallies have been capped for four consecutive sessions at $50,000. This scenario leads analysts to believe that the sideways market will continue until the decision of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is known.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Block#Crypto Exchange Coinbase#Twitter
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

The Bitcoin Network Has Settled A Staggering $12 Trillion In Transactions This Year

The Bitcoin network sets a new record of $12 trillion in transactions settled in a year. 10T Holdings founder, Dan Tapiero, says the massive volume is evidence of incoming hyperbitcoinization. Institutional and retail adoption continues to grow following the new development. The Bitcoin network has been breaking and setting new...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Markets
chronicle99.com

Analyst Sees U.S. Embracing Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin Alongside Refined Regulation Next Year

Bloomberg Intelligence, alongside Analyst Mike McGlone recently published a “crypto outlook report” over the past week. The report shares the analyst’s viewpoint for the cryptocurrency market going forward. He stated that they’re expecting the United States to embrace cryptocurrencies next year, alongside a refined regulation and related bullish price implications.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

The fear of rate hikes ahead of the Fed meeting is causing investors to hoard cash, flashing a contrarian 'buy' signal for stocks, Bank of America says

Investors' fear over potential interest rate hikes by the Fed surged in Bank of America's latest fund manager survey. The fear of hawkish central banks has sparked a jump in cash raising by investors, creating a contrarian buy signal. "Investors [are] very cautious but few [are] outright bearish," Bank of...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Analyst Expects US to Embrace Crypto With Proper Regulation in 2022 – Sees 'Refreshed' Bitcoin Bull Market

Analyst Mike McGlone with Bloomberg Intelligence has shared his outlook for the cryptocurrency market going forward. “We expect the U.S. to embrace cryptocurrencies in 2022, with proper regulation and related bullish price implications,” he detailed. Noting that “Bitcoin appears to be on a trajectory for $100,000,” the analyst added that we are likely to see “A paused, corrected and refreshed bull market.”
MARKETS
Reuters

Germany's trillion-euro savings banks mull crypto wallet

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Germany's savings banks, a conservative bastion that holds more than 1 trillion euros for thrifty Germans, is examining offering a wallet to trade cryptocurrency, a group of them said on Monday. The project marks a potentially radical departure from the traditional stance of the group,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Russian Mutual Funds Banned From Holding Crypto: Central Bank Directive

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation banned local mutual funds from investing in cryptocurrencies or instruments that give exposure to digital assets. What Happened: We will not be seeing Russian mutual funds investing in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) anytime soon, since the local central bank stated in an official statement published on Monday that those institutions cannot buy crypto or “financial instruments whose value depends on prices of digital assets.”
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Small Ethereum investors increase exposure as ETH loses $4K level

Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) has dropped by over 18% after establishing an all-time high around $4,867 on Nov. 10, now trading near $3,900. Nonetheless, the plunge has not deterred retail investors from buying the token in small quantities. According to data gathered by Glassnode — a blockchain analytics platform,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Crypto Exchange AscendEX Suspends Services After $77 Million Hack

Cryptocurrency exchange AscendEX has temporarily disabled deposits and withdrawals after discovering a hack Saturday night that transferred an estimated $77 million worth of tokens out of the exchange's hot wallets. AscendEX did not disclose the value of tokens stolen by a hacker, but data from Etherscan estimated the loss from...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy