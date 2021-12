As a comics retailer for 23 years, one of the questions I was asked most frequently by new readers of Marvel Comics was, ‟Where do I begin?” It’s a fair question. With decades of history, thousands of characters, and tens of thousands of pages of intertwined stories and continuity it can be more than a little daunting. My usual answer was to find a character you like and just jump in. Part of the joy of this narrative universe is discovering the connections. After all, it would be impossible for anyone to read everything Marvel ever published.

