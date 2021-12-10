ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance Unveils 2022 Short Film Program, 40th Anniversary Retrospective Collection

By Matt Donnelly
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lEOu_0dJcAUTj00

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival has unveiled its short film program, curated from an all-time high of 10,374 submissions.

The films — encompassing categories like domestic and international live-action as well as animation — will screen throughout the hybrid festival in person, at satellite venues, and online.

“Short films are such a vital part of the independent storytelling culture that Sundance Institute has consistently put its full support behind. We’re all happy for the opportunity this year’s hybrid in-person and online,” said Kim Yutani, director of programming at Sundance.

In addition to the new crop of shorts, Sundance will also roll out a retrospective titled “From The Collection,” celebrating four decades of its notable past creators. These include works from the likes of Garrett Bradley, Destin Daniel Cretton, Cheryl Dunye, Nash Edgerton, Tamara Jenkins and Taika Waititi.

“The films selected for the ‘From the Collection’ program run the stylistic and subject matter gamut, and many of the filmmakers behind them have deepened their connection to the Institute in the years since these shorts first premiered in Utah. We’re so excited for audiences to rediscover them as part of their Sundance experience next January,” said Sundance senior programmer Mike Plante.

Some stats around this year’s short program: 56% of directors identified as women, 62% (or 21 of 34 directors) identified as people of color, and 18%  identified as LGBTQ+. The 2022 edition of the festival will run from January 20-30.

Read the full list of U.S. live action shorts:

“Appendage”: Director and Screenwriter: Anna Zlokovic, Producers: Alex Familian, Anna Zlokovic, Matthew Green. A young fashion designer must make the best of it when her anxiety and self-doubt physically manifest into something horrific. Cast: Rachel Sennott, Eric Roberts.

“Champ” : Director and Screenwriter: Hannah Peterson, Producers: Taylor Shung, Alex Coco. After basketball practice one night, Genevieve reveals a dark secret about their coach to her teammates. Wielding strategy and grit off the court, Genevieve works together with her teammates to find a way to retaliate. Cast: Eva Noblezada, Lulu Davis, Iris Cook, Madison Holden. World Premiere.

“Chaperone”: Director and Screenwriter: Sam Max, Producers: Russell Kahn, Sam Max, Lio Mehiel, Patrick Murray, Katie Schiller. An unnamed figure picks up a young man in his car. As the two drive together, and settle into an austere rental house in the country, the details of their arrangement become guttingly clear. Cast: Zachary Quinto, Russell Kahn. U.S. Premiere.

“Close Ties to Home Country”: Director and Screenwriter: Akanksha Cruczynski, Producer: Felicia Ferrara. Millennial immigrant Akanksha waits for her sister’s visit from India — they haven’t seen each other in nine years! Meanwhile, she’s dogsitting the fancy Frenchie of Instagram influencers India and Harry, who themselves are on a trip to India’s namesake. Cast: Akanksha Cruczynski, Bisou [Timothée], Cassie Kramer, Simon Hedger, Sophia Rafiqi.

“Daddy’s Girl”: Director and Screenwriter: Lena Hudson, Producers: Clea DeCrane, Thomas Matthews, Lena Hudson . A young woman’s charming but overbearing father helps her move out of her wealthy, older boyfriend’s apartment. Cast: Tedra Millan, Peter Friedman. World Premiere.

“F^¢K ‘€M R!GHT B@¢K”: Director: Harris Doran, Screenwriters: Harris Doran, Emmanuel ‘DDm’ Williams, Producers: Doris Casap, Harris Doran, James Burkhalter, Haley Geffen. A queer, Black, aspiring Baltimore rapper must outwit his vengeful day-job boss in order to avoid getting fired after accidentally eating an edible. Cast: Emmanuel ‘DDm’ Williams, Kara Young, Catherine Curtin. World Premiere.

“Hallelujah”: Director and Screenwriter: Victor Gabriel, Producer: Duran Jones. In Compton, California, two brothers stuck in arrested development have to figure out how to handle their annoying, fried-chicken-hating, bookworm nephew, as he attempts to hang himself with a garden hose. Cast: Bruce A. Lemon, Richard Nevels, Stephen Laroy Thomas, Mariah Pharms, Damon Rutledge, Maelina Gibson. World Premiere.

“Huella”: Director and Screenwriter: Gabriela Ortega, Producers: Helena Sardinha, Rafael Thomaseto. When the death of her grandmother unleashes a generational curse, a disenchanted flamenco dancer resigned to a desk job is forced to experience the five stages of grief through a visit from her female ancestors. Cast: Shakira Barrera, Denise Blasor, Carla Valentine.

“IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME”:Director and Screenwriter: Walter Thompson-Hernández, Producer: Stuart McIntyre. Lil’ Ant is obsessed with Pegasus, the Greek mythological character, since first learning about him at school in Watts, California. He begins to notice imaginary airplane people around his home, and yearns to fly with them. Cast: Anthony Harris Jr. World Premiere.

“Starfuckers”: Director and Screenwriter: Antonio Marziale, Producer: Eli Raskin. An intimate evening between a film director and an escort is disrupted when a familiar face arrives. Cast: Antonio Marziale, Cole Doman, Jonathan Slavin. World Premiere.

“Training Wheels”: Director and Screenwriter: Alison Rich, Producers: Olivia Aguilar, Bridgett Greenberg, Laura Schwartz, Peter Principato. A socially inept woman rents one man to prepare for another. Cast: Alison Rich, George Basil, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Zeke Nicholson, Kathy Yamamoto. World Premiere.

“While Mortals Sleep”: Director and Screenwriter: Alex Fofonoff, Producer: Matthew James Reilly. When a cold case novelist’s career implodes, she seeks refuge at her friend’s remote vacation home. Upon arrival, she encounters a strange couple who claim to be the caretakers. As tensions build, a dark secret begins to emerge. Cast: Carie Kawa, Grace Morrison, Will Brill. World Premiere.

“Work”: Director and Screenwriter: April Maxey, Producer: Skylar Andrews. Unable to move on from a breakup, Gabi, a queer Latina freelance editor, impulsively drops into an old job at an underground lap dance party, where she unexpectedly runs into a friend from her past. Cast: Marisela Zumbado, Elaine Whae. World Premiere.

“You Go Girl!”: Director: Shariffa Ali, Screenwriters: Shariffa Ali, Kamilah Long, Courtney Williams. Audrey, a New York City comedian who can make a joke of any situation, faces a staggering challenge in the beautiful mountains of Oregon. Can this city woman overcome her fears and rise? Cast: Tiffany Mann. World Premiere.

Related
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Cairo Film Festival Shorts Program Sees Surge in Submissions

A record 5,100 short films were submitted to the Cairo Film Festival’s short film competition this year, thanks to a new collaboration with FilmFreeWay. Around 1,200 shorts are sent in more usually for the region’s only A-list festival. The section comes with the added bonus of the winning film being submitted to the Oscars’ long list. “We expanded the team to nine people, including volunteers, so we could properly assess each one,” Marouan Omara, the director of the Short Film Competition, tells Variety. More than 3,800 shorts were submitted via the FilmFreeWay platform alone. This year, 22 films are vying for the Youssef...
MOVIES
Variety

Les Arcs European Film Festival Kicks Off With ‘Lamb’ Screening, Packed Industry Sidebar

In spite of a new wave of COVID-19, a snow storm and train cancelations, Les Arcs European Film Festival kicked off its 13th edition on Dec. 10 with a festive opening night ceremony highlighted was the presence of Swedish star Noomi Rapace who introduced her film “Lamb” on stage. Vladimar Jóhannsson’s feature debut, “Lamb,” world premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. It is now representing Iceland in the best international feature Oscar race. Rapace said it was a “very personal film, close to (her) heart” and added that she was pleased to have it played...
MOVIES
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Flee’ Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen on Telling a Refugee Story Through Animation

Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen was a high schooler when he met the person who would come to inspire his latest documentary, “Flee.” But it wasn’t until almost 20 years later that he learned his classmate’s harrowing backstory. The animated film “Flee” centers on Rasmussen’s longtime friend Amin Nawabi (a pseudonym)...
MOVIES
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Sundance unveils hybrid in-person, online fest including Kanye doc

Next month’s Sundance festival will screen all feature films both in person in Utah and online for the first time, including a major new Kanye West documentary, as organizers embrace a “year of experiments” for indie film-making. Co-founded by Robert Redford and based in the western US...
MOVIES
oregonconfluence.com

OAFG21 Winner – Short Film, “You Go Girl!” To Screen At Sundance

“You Go Girl” – the fourth annual Outdoor Adventure Film Grant– “Oregon’s Outdoors Are For Everyone” winner (OAFG21) – will be screening at Sundance! Filmmakers, Shariffa Ali, Kamilah Long, Courtney Williams, and Adrian Aleas’ short film tells the story of Audrey, a New York City comedian who can make a joke of any situation, faces a staggering challenge in the beautiful mountains of Oregon. Can this city woman overcome her fears and rise? “You Go Girl!” will be screening at Sundance 2022, in the U.S. Live Action Short Films. This program was included as part of a celebration for Sundance’s 40th anniversary. The 2022 short films will all screen in programs or preceding features in-person in Utah, the majority of them will screen online along with the 40th collection, and a small collection will screen in person at seven Satellite Screens venues around the country during the Festival’s second weekend. The Festival takes place from January 20-30, 2022.
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Metallica to stream 40th anniversary concerts for free

Metallica will offer free live streams of its 40th anniversary concerts, scheduled to take place on Dec. 17 and 19 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The shows, which are taking place in the band’s hometown with an in-person audience of fan club members only, will be available to view globally via the Coda Collection, a subscription Amazon Prime Video channel, the band announced on Thursday, Dec. 9.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Variety

‘Josee, the Tiger and the Fish’ Director Kotaru Tamura on Finding Visual Inspiration in Makeup Commercials

Kotaru Tamura’s process for finding his next project was simple. “Kadokawa handed me a bunch of novels,” he said at the Variety Streaming Room presented by Funimation and moderated by Jazz Tangcay. The Kadokawa Daiei Studio had known they wanted to produce an anime film adapted from a work of literature and decided Tamura was the right man for the job. Thus, “Josee, the Tiger and the Fish,” based on Seiko Tanabe’s 1984 short story of the same name, was born. The film tells the story of Josee (Kaya Kiyohara), a wheelchair user whose grandmother keeps her at home for most of her time until she meets and falls for a boy named Tsuneo (Taishi Nakagawa).
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘American Reject,’ Music Comedy About Reality Singing Competition, Scores U.S. Deal With 1091 Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

“American Reject,” a music comedy that delves into the aftermath of a reality singing competition, has secured U.S. distribution with 1091 Pictures. Fledgling London-based sales agent The Mise En Scene Company, which launched at the 2020 American Film Market, sold the project into the indie distributor, which is known for Taika Waititi’s “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” A spring release is planned. “American Reject,” directed by Marlo Hunter and produced by Full Armor Films, stars Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone as Kay, a recent reject of America’s hottest singing competition, “Pop Star Now.” As she mourns her public...
MOVIES
101.5 WPDH

Film Shot in Poughkeepsie Selected for Sundance Film Festival

The fact that so many movies and television shows are being filmed here in the Hudson Valley is already a reason for us to be proud. But when one of those movies gets selected to be part of one the most prestigious film festivals in the world, that’s a reason to be even more proud. Right now, we Hudson Valley residents can be even more proud.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Variety

3 Reasons Why Omicron Variant Is Unlikely to Vacate Cinemas

Film exhibition is in an undeniably better situation than it was earlier in the pandemic. After theaters in key markets like Los Angeles and New York resumed operations in early spring, the domestic weekend box office finally surpassed the $100 million mark in July. As it stands, 2022 could be...
MOVIES
