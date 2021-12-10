Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton skipping Fiesta Bowl, entering NFL Draft

Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly told reporters last month that star safety Kyle Hamilton could miss at least the rest of the regular season because of the knee injury he suffered in a win over the USC Trojans on Oct. 23.

The next time Hamilton plays in a competitive and meaningful game, it will probably be on a Sunday.

As Caroline Pineda wrote for NBC Sports' Inside the Irish, Hamilton took to social media Friday to confirm he's opting out of the upcoming Fiesta Bowl matchup versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys and entering the 2022 NFL Draft:

Hamilton recorded three interceptions, 34 total tackles and four pass breakups this fall before his injury, and the junior with multiple All-American honors on his resume won't have to wait long to hear his name called on the opening night of next year's draft.

In mock drafts updated this week, Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards of CBS Sports all predicted Hamilton will, at worst, be a top-seven pick. Trapasso has Hamilton going off the board fifth overall.

For a piece published Tuesday, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. listed Hamilton as the No. 4 overall prospect for the 2022 class.