ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton skipping Fiesta Bowl, entering NFL Draft

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUEXs_0dJcAI8F00
Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly told reporters last month that star safety Kyle Hamilton could miss at least the rest of the regular season because of the knee injury he suffered in a win over the USC Trojans on Oct. 23.

The next time Hamilton plays in a competitive and meaningful game, it will probably be on a Sunday.

As Caroline Pineda wrote for NBC Sports' Inside the Irish, Hamilton took to social media Friday to confirm he's opting out of the upcoming Fiesta Bowl matchup versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys and entering the 2022 NFL Draft:

Hamilton recorded three interceptions, 34 total tackles and four pass breakups this fall before his injury, and the junior with multiple All-American honors on his resume won't have to wait long to hear his name called on the opening night of next year's draft.

In mock drafts updated this week, Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards of CBS Sports all predicted Hamilton will, at worst, be a top-seven pick. Trapasso has Hamilton going off the board fifth overall.

For a piece published Tuesday, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. listed Hamilton as the No. 4 overall prospect for the 2022 class.

"He's one of the most versatile defenders in the country," Kiper said of Hamilton. "He had two interceptions against Florida State and added another in the win over Purdue. He now has eight in his career since 2019.

"Hamilton has the size to move up to the line of scrimmage and help in the running game and the speed and range to cover pass-catchers out of the slot. He's exactly what NFL teams want in their first-round safeties."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger appeared to have message for Mike Tomlin after sack

The Pittsburgh Steelers endured a frustrating first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Ben Roethlisberger even appeared to have some words for Mike Tomlin while the team struggled. Pittsburgh went into halftime trailing Minnesota 23-0. Roethlisberger was 8-of-11 for 68 yards, but that doesn’t tell the story about...
NFL
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder explains why he couldn't play with LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Dennis Schroder’s one-year run with the Los Angeles Lakers last season was an unmitigated disaster. Not only did he fail to help L.A. repeat and win a second consecutive title, he alienated his teammates in a pretty jarring way. A lot of Lakers did not like playing with him – but one disliked it more than anyone else.
NBA
Yardbarker

Zion Williamson has soared to even crazier weight?

Zion Williamson appears to be cultivating mass at a truly alarming rate. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon appeared this week on “The Lowe Post” podcast and revealed that the New Orleans Pelicans star has ballooned to an even crazier weight. MacMahon said that he has heard from several sources that Williamson now weighs 330 pounds.
NBA
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Person
Josh Edwards
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta Bowl#Nfl Draft#Mock Draft#American Football#Notre Dame#Irish#Usc#Nbc Sports#All American#Cbs Sports#Espn#Florida State
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Desmond Howard

A former Ohio State player doesn’t think the world of former Michigan star Desmond Howard. Johnnie Dixon III called Howard a clown after he was trolling Ohio Stae quarterback C.J. Stroud during the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Howard was asking star Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson if he accomplished his...
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

USC QB Kedon Slovis makes transfer decision after Lincoln Riley’s arrival

The USC Trojans figure to have a new face under center in 2022, as quarterback Kedon Slovis has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to college football insider Pete Thamel. Slovis’ decision to enter the portal comes less than two weeks after it was announced that Lincoln Riley would take over as head coach at USC, though it’s unclear if Riley’s arrival is related to Slovis’ impending departure.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
On3.com

4-star safety Zion Branch names top 3, committing Wednesday

Four-star Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch is down to three schools, he tells On3. Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma are the three schools that the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Branch will choose from this Wednesday on National Signing Day. Branch is the No. 50 prospect in the 2022 class according...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
AllTrojans

Matt Leinart Reacts To Bryce Young's Heisman Trophy Victory

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named this year's Heisman Trophy recipient, during a ceremony in New York City on Saturday night. Young, started off the 2021 season with high expectations, replacing former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, following his NFL departure. Young, only a sophomore, led the Crimson Tide to a No. 1 CFB Playoff seed, and 12-1 overall record. This season he has thrown for 4,322 yards, with 43 touchdowns and four interceptions.
SANTA ANA, CA
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for USC QB Kedon Slovis

Former USC Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the transfer portal. With the USC football program in a bit of transition under new head coach Lincoln Riley, former Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has opted to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The under-recruited signal-caller from Scottsdale, Arizona put...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy